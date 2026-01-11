Israel prepares new offensive in Gaza for March, awaiting Trump's approval

$42.990.00
50.180.00
ukenru
January 10, 11:45 AM • 16239 views
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
January 10, 08:55 AM • 33045 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
January 10, 08:49 AM • 30040 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
January 10, 08:27 AM • 27585 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 26372 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 31877 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 55147 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 39127 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 38499 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 31080 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−14°
1.8m/s
80%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Finland officially withdrew from the Ottawa Convention on the Prohibition of Anti-Personnel MinesJanuary 10, 05:57 PM • 4170 views
Ukraine calls for increased pressure on Iranian authorities over repression and support for Russia - SybihaJanuary 10, 06:22 PM • 3820 views
Croatia allocated an urgent aid package to UkraineJanuary 10, 07:29 PM • 3722 views
Viktor Orbán postponed the announcement of Hungary's prime ministerial candidate amid falling ratings09:59 PM • 9596 views
In Kharkiv, an enemy drone "Molniya" hit an infrastructure object - mayor11:59 PM • 3510 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 84491 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 110968 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 82212 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 103197 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 110030 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Nicolas Maduro
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
Great Britain
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his belovedPhotoJanuary 10, 03:04 PM • 10377 views
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancyVideoJanuary 10, 01:08 PM • 13823 views
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 69978 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 71487 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 92142 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Heating
Film

Israel prepares new offensive in Gaza for March, awaiting Trump's approval

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

The IDF has developed plans to resume hostilities in Gaza in March 2026. The operation depends on the Trump administration's stance and aims to disarm Hamas.

Israel prepares new offensive in Gaza for March, awaiting Trump's approval
Photo: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have developed plans to resume large-scale hostilities in the Gaza Strip, scheduled for March 2026. The main goal of the operation is the city of Gaza and the movement of the so-called "yellow line" of the ceasefire further west to the sea coast, which will allow Israel to establish full control over the northern part of the enclave. This is reported by the Times of Israel, writes UNN.

Details

According to Israeli officials and Arab diplomats, the implementation of the offensive directly depends on the position of the Donald Trump administration. Currently, the White House is trying to advance the "fragile" truce, concluded in October 2025, to the second stage. The key demand of the US and Israel is the complete disarmament of the Hamas group.

Israel resumes strikes on Hezbollah and Hamas targets in Lebanon06.01.26, 01:17 • 3873 views

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a meeting with Trump in December 2025, agreed to further diplomatic cooperation, but he expressed doubt that Hamas would voluntarily surrender its weapons. Because of this, the IDF was ordered to prepare an action plan in case of a breakdown of the peace process.

Current situation and threat of escalation

Although an official ceasefire has been in effect since October 10, 2025, it remains extremely unstable. In the last three months alone, hundreds of violations have been recorded by both sides. In Gaza, the process of civilians returning to the northern areas has already begun, but the Israeli military continues to strengthen positions along the demarcation line.

Israel launched airstrikes on Sidon and targets in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley06.01.26, 06:29 • 4692 views

Donald Trump recently warned Hamas of "real hell" if demands for disarmament and the release of all detainees are not met. The Israeli side considers March as the deadline for achieving diplomatic progress, after which military actions may be resumed with the support of Washington. 

Hamas will pay if it doesn't disarm soon - Trump31.12.25, 10:20 • 3807 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
White House
Israel Defense Forces
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Gaza City
Benjamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip