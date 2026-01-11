Israel prepares new offensive in Gaza for March, awaiting Trump's approval

Photo: IDF

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have developed plans to resume large-scale hostilities in the Gaza Strip, scheduled for March 2026. The main goal of the operation is the city of Gaza and the movement of the so-called "yellow line" of the ceasefire further west to the sea coast, which will allow Israel to establish full control over the northern part of the enclave. This is reported by the Times of Israel, writes UNN.

Details

According to Israeli officials and Arab diplomats, the implementation of the offensive directly depends on the position of the Donald Trump administration. Currently, the White House is trying to advance the "fragile" truce, concluded in October 2025, to the second stage. The key demand of the US and Israel is the complete disarmament of the Hamas group.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a meeting with Trump in December 2025, agreed to further diplomatic cooperation, but he expressed doubt that Hamas would voluntarily surrender its weapons. Because of this, the IDF was ordered to prepare an action plan in case of a breakdown of the peace process.

Current situation and threat of escalation

Although an official ceasefire has been in effect since October 10, 2025, it remains extremely unstable. In the last three months alone, hundreds of violations have been recorded by both sides. In Gaza, the process of civilians returning to the northern areas has already begun, but the Israeli military continues to strengthen positions along the demarcation line.

Donald Trump recently warned Hamas of "real hell" if demands for disarmament and the release of all detainees are not met. The Israeli side considers March as the deadline for achieving diplomatic progress, after which military actions may be resumed with the support of Washington.

