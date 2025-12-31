Hamas will pay if it doesn't disarm soon - Trump

US President Donald Trump hopes to move to the second phase of the Gaza peace plan "very quickly." He added that Hamas "will pay the price" if it does not disarm soon, UNN reports with reference to BBC.

The White House chief made the relevant statement during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Florida. He added that Israel "100% implemented the plan," despite the continuation of military actions in Gaza.

The US President also stated that his country could support another large-scale strike on Iran if it resumes its ballistic missile or nuclear weapons program.

Hamas representatives stated that full disarmament must take place in parallel with progress in creating an independent Palestinian state.

When asked if he was concerned that Israel was not moving fast enough to the second phase of the plan, Trump replied that the country was "implementing the plan."

I'm not concerned about what Israel is doing, I'm concerned about what others are doing or perhaps not doing - he added.

At the same time, Netanyahu stated that Israel is interested in ensuring a peaceful border with Syria, and Trump expressed hope that Israel will maintain good relations with President Ahmed al-Sharaa, who came to power after the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime at the end of 2024.

US President Donald Trump stated that if Iran tries to build up its forces, Washington will "kick its ass."

At the same time, the radical Palestinian group Hamas confirmed the death of five leaders, including a "masked spokesman." This was a serious blow to the terrorist group.