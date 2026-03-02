Hezbollah shelled Israel with rockets for the first time since November 2024

$43.210.00
March 1, 08:23 PM • 13333 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 21680 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 22582 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 30639 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 45375 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 60227 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 66866 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 76124 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 78052 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 73943 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
Russia occupied 126 sq km of Ukrainian territory in February, the lowest figure since July 2024 - DeepStatePhoto10:57 PM • 11504 views
US rushes to destroy Iran's missile and drone forces before air defense missile stocks run out - WSJ11:32 PM • 12767 views
Occupiers steal electricity from temporarily occupied territories for the needs of southern Russia - CNS12:05 AM • 12832 views
Oil price jumps 10% after strikes on Iran, possible surge to $100 a barrel - Reuters12:42 AM • 11506 views
Merz supported US and Israeli actions against Iran, calling its regime terrorist01:16 AM • 11628 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 91183 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 96435 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 80190 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 82203 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 82341 views
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Iran
United States
Israel
Ukraine
Great Britain
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 46947 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 45686 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 42902 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 42035 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 55250 views
Hezbollah shelled Israel with rockets for the first time since November 2024

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2586 views

The Lebanese group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on northern Israel. This was the first time since the truce in November 2024 and is a "revenge" for the death of Ali Khamenei.

Hezbollah shelled Israel with rockets for the first time since November 2024

The Lebanese group "Hezbollah" claimed responsibility for the rocket attack on northern Israel tonight for the first time since the Israeli-Lebanese truce was concluded in November 2024. This was reported by The Times of Israel, informs UNN.

Details

Hezbollah's statement indicates that the rocket attack is "revenge for the blood of the supreme leader of Muslims, Ali Khamenei."

Hezbollah claims that the night attack targeted an anti-missile defense facility south of Haifa. The Israel Defense Forces stated that they intercepted one rocket fired at northern Israel from Lebanon and allowed several others to fall in open areas. There were no reports of injuries or damage.

- the article says.

At the same time, Hezbollah believes that the rocket attack is a "warning" to Israel "to withdraw troops from occupied Lebanese territory," referring to the five border posts that Israel maintains in Lebanon.

Recall

In January, the IDF forces launched a series of strikes on the southern and eastern regions of Lebanon, including the city of Sidon. Attacks also occurred in the Beqaa Valley, where a Hamas commander's house and a car with Hezbollah members were hit.

Israel strikes Hezbollah group in Lebanon28.02.26, 09:23 • 7088 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the WorldEvents
Ali Khamenei
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Lebanon