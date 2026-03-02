Hezbollah shelled Israel with rockets for the first time since November 2024
The Lebanese group Hezbollah claimed responsibility for a rocket attack on northern Israel. This was the first time since the truce in November 2024 and is a "revenge" for the death of Ali Khamenei.
The Lebanese group "Hezbollah" claimed responsibility for the rocket attack on northern Israel tonight for the first time since the Israeli-Lebanese truce was concluded in November 2024. This was reported by The Times of Israel, informs UNN.
Details
Hezbollah's statement indicates that the rocket attack is "revenge for the blood of the supreme leader of Muslims, Ali Khamenei."
Hezbollah claims that the night attack targeted an anti-missile defense facility south of Haifa. The Israel Defense Forces stated that they intercepted one rocket fired at northern Israel from Lebanon and allowed several others to fall in open areas. There were no reports of injuries or damage.
At the same time, Hezbollah believes that the rocket attack is a "warning" to Israel "to withdraw troops from occupied Lebanese territory," referring to the five border posts that Israel maintains in Lebanon.
Recall
In January, the IDF forces launched a series of strikes on the southern and eastern regions of Lebanon, including the city of Sidon. Attacks also occurred in the Beqaa Valley, where a Hamas commander's house and a car with Hezbollah members were hit.
