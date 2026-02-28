Israel strikes Hezbollah group in Lebanon

$43.210.03
51.020.06
ukenru
February 27, 07:28 PM • 13112 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 27707 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 31617 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 41249 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 40602 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 40948 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 55821 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 46964 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 40392 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 34318 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
2m/s
100%
759mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Taliban movement announced its readiness for dialogue after massive Pakistani airstrikes on Kabul and KandaharFebruary 27, 09:30 PM • 10497 views
Orban uses energy dispute with Ukraine as a PR tool ahead of parliamentary electionsFebruary 27, 10:38 PM • 5410 views
Two journalists sentenced to long prison terms in Belarus on charges of treasonFebruary 27, 10:58 PM • 5094 views
Large-scale fire broke out at an oil refinery in Krasnodar Krai due to drone attackFebruary 27, 11:40 PM • 5494 views
US initiates process to confiscate tanker Skipper and nearly 2 million barrels of Venezuelan oilFebruary 28, 12:55 AM • 7726 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 13897 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 19204 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 19175 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 23813 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 25482 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kim Jong Un
Mette Frederiksen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Tehran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 10891 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 11531 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 12234 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 28124 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 25877 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
M113 armored personnel carrier
Film
Series

Israel strikes Hezbollah group in Lebanon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

The Israeli army attacked Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, violating the November ceasefire. A 16-year-old Syrian boy was killed in the strikes.

Israel strikes Hezbollah group in Lebanon

The Israeli army launched strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. This was reported by Al Jazeera, according to UNN.

Details

Israeli airstrikes targeted Blat and Wadi Barghouti in several strikes in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region of southern Lebanon, violating the truce reached in November 2024 between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah.

- the publication writes.

It is noted that the Israeli army stated that its forces are carrying out attacks on Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

It is also reported that there are currently no casualties, as most of the strikes were aimed at open areas among forests and hills, but the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that a 16-year-old Syrian boy was killed.

In addition, Israeli drones dropped explosive devices on the city of Markaba.

Recall

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It later became known that this was the result of an Israeli attack.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the WorldEvents
Skirmishes
Israel
Lebanon
Tehran
Iran