Israel strikes Hezbollah group in Lebanon

The Israeli army launched strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon. This was reported by Al Jazeera, according to UNN.

Details

Israeli airstrikes targeted Blat and Wadi Barghouti in several strikes in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region of southern Lebanon, violating the truce reached in November 2024 between Israel and the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah. - the publication writes.

It is noted that the Israeli army stated that its forces are carrying out attacks on Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon.

It is also reported that there are currently no casualties, as most of the strikes were aimed at open areas among forests and hills, but the Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that a 16-year-old Syrian boy was killed.

In addition, Israeli drones dropped explosive devices on the city of Markaba.

Recall

On Saturday, February 28, at least three explosions occurred in the center of the Iranian capital. It later became known that this was the result of an Israeli attack.