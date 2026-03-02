Russia occupied 126 sq km of Ukrainian territory in February, the lowest figure since July 2024 - DeepState

In February, Russians occupied 126 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, which is half as much as in January and the least since July 2024. This was reported by DeepState, informs UNN.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that the number of attacks has not decreased: the difference compared to January is only 4%. However, assault actions have become less numerous in terms of participants, "so it is important to wait for the announcement of the number of verified liquidations from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine."

The largest number of assault actions traditionally falls on the Pokrovsk sector - 31%, another 21% on the Huliaipole sector, 13% on the Kostiantynivka sector, and 7% on the Lyman sector. The figures are identical to those in January. In this, the enemy is stable. - the report says.

It is indicated that most of the advances fall on the Pokrovsk sector and amount to 32%.

This correlates very well with the number of assault actions. Next are the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk sectors with indicators of 23% and 16% respectively. In total, this is 39% of all advances, with 9% of the number of attacks. The Kostiantynivka sector accounted for 21%, and Sumy region for 7%. - summarized in DeepState.

Recall

The head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed the existence of a calendar schedule for ending the war. Ukraine is moving within the defined timeframes, despite the dynamic situation.

