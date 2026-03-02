$43.210.00
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
06:27 PM • 12463 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:51 PM • 14796 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 24397 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 40740 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 58148 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 65359 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 75228 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 76926 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 73219 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
Russia occupied 126 sq km of Ukrainian territory in February, the lowest figure since July 2024 - DeepState

Kyiv • UNN

 • 0 views

In February, Russian troops occupied 126 sq km of Ukrainian territory, which is half the amount compared to January and the lowest figure since July 2024. The number of attacks, however, hardly decreased, and the most significant advances were recorded on the Pokrovsk section.

Russia occupied 126 sq km of Ukrainian territory in February, the lowest figure since July 2024 - DeepState

In February, Russians occupied 126 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory, which is half as much as in January and the least since July 2024. This was reported by DeepState, informs UNN.

Details

At the same time, it is noted that the number of attacks has not decreased: the difference compared to January is only 4%. However, assault actions have become less numerous in terms of participants, "so it is important to wait for the announcement of the number of verified liquidations from the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine."

The largest number of assault actions traditionally falls on the Pokrovsk sector - 31%, another 21% on the Huliaipole sector, 13% on the Kostiantynivka sector, and 7% on the Lyman sector. The figures are identical to those in January. In this, the enemy is stable.

- the report says.

It is indicated that most of the advances fall on the Pokrovsk sector and amount to 32%.

This correlates very well with the number of assault actions. Next are the Sloviansk and Kramatorsk sectors with indicators of 23% and 16% respectively. In total, this is 39% of all advances, with 9% of the number of attacks. The Kostiantynivka sector accounted for 21%, and Sumy region for 7%.

- summarized in DeepState.

Recall

The head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, confirmed the existence of a calendar schedule for ending the war. Ukraine is moving within the defined timeframes, despite the dynamic situation.

114 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched over 5,700 kamikaze drones - General Staff01.03.26, 22:58 • 2404 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine