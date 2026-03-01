Zelenskyy calls for confiscation of Russian 'shadow fleet' tankers after Belgian operation

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Belgium's decision to confiscate a tanker from Russia's so-called "shadow fleet," which, he said, despite sanctions from the US, EU, and UK, continued to illegally transport Russian oil under a false flag and with forged documents. The head of state announced this in a post on the social network "X", UNN reports.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine welcomes the "strong step" against Moscow's financial capabilities and thanked France for supporting the operation.

Separately, the president emphasized the need to modernize European legislation so that tankers with Russian oil are not only stopped but also confiscated, and the oil itself is directed to Europe's security needs.

We must be resolute. Russia acts like a mafia organization, and the response must correspond to this reality - Zelenskyy emphasized, adding that if Russia rejects rules for the sake of war, then the rules must provide for a clear and firm response.

Recall

On March 1, Belgian armed forces, with the support of French defense forces, detained a Russian shadow fleet tanker. The operation was named "Blue Intruder".