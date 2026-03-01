Iran strikes Beit Shemesh in Israel with missile, casualties reported

Photo: x.com/AmitSegal

At least 6 people were killed as a result of an Iranian missile strike on the city of Beit Shemesh in central Israel. This was reported on the social network "X" by N12News journalist Amit Segal, UNN reports.

Details

Initially, the media reported 4 dead, but later this number increased.

According to Magen David Adom ambulance service, about 20 people were injured in the city of Beit Shemesh in central Israel, 30 km (19 miles) west of Jerusalem, as a result of an Iranian ballistic missile strike.

Recall

The IDF published a video of the destruction of the Iranian Armed Forces headquarters. The Israeli Minister of Defense announced the constant presence of Israeli aviation over Tehran.

Earlier, the IDF announced the beginning of a new series of airstrikes on Iranian missiles and air defense systems.