Iran strikes Beit Shemesh in Israel with missile, casualties reported

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
12:03 PM • 4576 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
07:44 AM • 18892 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 40670 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 51024 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 64480 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 68860 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 68519 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 51396 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 52363 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 54351 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+9°
2.7m/s
50%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Iran has formed an interim council to govern the country after the death of the Supreme LeaderMarch 1, 04:37 AM • 32806 views
Escalation in Iran triggers the biggest crisis in the global gas market since 2022March 1, 05:21 AM • 17435 views
Fierce clashes erupt in Baghdad between police and protesters near the US embassyVideoMarch 1, 05:47 AM • 11522 views
Afghanistan opened fire on Pakistani planes over KabulMarch 1, 06:01 AM • 26537 views
US used Ukrainian tactics for the first time in strikes on Iran - Politico08:21 AM • 19939 views
Publications
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 73099 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 77522 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 65887 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 69173 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 69731 views
Actual people
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Masoud Pezeshkian
John Healey
Actual places
Iran
United States
Ukraine
Tehran
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 39153 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 37704 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 35897 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 35328 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 49492 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
S-300 missile system
KAB-250

Iran strikes Beit Shemesh in Israel with missile, casualties reported

Kyiv • UNN

 • 258 views

At least 6 people were killed as a result of an Iranian missile strike on the city of Beit Shemesh in Israel. This was reported by N12News journalist Amit Segal.

Iran strikes Beit Shemesh in Israel with missile, casualties reported
Photo: x.com/AmitSegal

At least 6 people were killed as a result of an Iranian missile strike on the city of Beit Shemesh in central Israel. This was reported on the social network "X" by N12News journalist Amit Segal, UNN reports.

Details

Initially, the media reported 4 dead, but later this number increased.

According to Magen David Adom ambulance service, about 20 people were injured in the city of Beit Shemesh in central Israel, 30 km (19 miles) west of Jerusalem, as a result of an Iranian ballistic missile strike.

Recall

The IDF published a video of the destruction of the Iranian Armed Forces headquarters. The Israeli Minister of Defense announced the constant presence of Israeli aviation over Tehran.

Earlier, the IDF announced the beginning of a new series of airstrikes on Iranian missiles and air defense systems.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Air raid alert
Social network
Skirmishes
Israel