114 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched over 5,700 kamikaze drones - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, 114 combat engagements have taken place at the front. As reported by the General Staff, the enemy used 5735 kamikaze drones and carried out 2767 shellings, UNN reports.

The enemy launched one missile strike with one missile, 65 air strikes, dropped 208 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 5735 kamikaze drones and carried out 2767 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropped six aerial bombs, and carried out 111 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 18 using MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units twice in the area of Prylipka and in the direction of Zybine.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the direction of Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven enemy attacks towards the settlements of Drobycheve, Dibrova, Lyman, and in the area of Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance 11 times in the areas of Yampil, Dronivka, Platonivka, Zakitne, Riznykivka, and in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 11 times today in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and in the directions of Illinivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 20 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Shakhove, Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and in the direction of Bilytske. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, 50 occupiers were eliminated and 16 were wounded; one artillery system, nine communication antennas, four vehicles, 13 units of special equipment, two control points were destroyed, three artillery systems, seven vehicles, one electronic warfare system, and seven enemy shelters were damaged. 188 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of Vorone, Ternove, Zlahoda, and Stepove. Pysanky and Velykomykhailivka were subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 23 attacks in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrny, and towards Zaliznychne, Dobropillia, and Staroukrainka. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Samiilivka, Holubkove, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Liubytske, Tersianka, Barvinivka, Verkhnia Tersa. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement with the enemy continues near Plavni. Komyshuvakha, Veselianka, Malokaterynivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded, but the enemy launched an air strike on Prydniprovskyi.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

Russian forces lost 1360 soldiers and 681 UAVs in a day - General Staff