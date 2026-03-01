114 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched over 5,700 kamikaze drones - General Staff

$43.210.00
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
06:27 PM • 9108 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
05:51 PM • 12494 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 22070 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 38860 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 57104 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 64572 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 74739 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 76325 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 72883 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
IDF showed video of Iranian Armed Forces headquarters in Tehran being hitVideoMarch 1, 11:21 AM • 11340 views
US-sanctioned oil tanker Skylight hit by Iran off OmanVideoMarch 1, 12:50 PM • 10433 views
Iran strikes Beit Shemesh in Israel with missile, casualties reportedPhotoVideoMarch 1, 01:12 PM • 9174 views
Former Iranian President Ahmadinejad reportedly killed in Tehran strikeMarch 1, 02:27 PM • 8332 views
Iran reported an attack on the US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln with four missilesMarch 1, 02:50 PM • 7672 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 86149 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 91120 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 76176 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 78724 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 79005 views
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
John Healey
Iran
Ukraine
United States
Israel
Tehran
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 45056 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 43646 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 41077 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 40262 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 53825 views
114 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched over 5,700 kamikaze drones - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 168 views

Since the beginning of the day, 114 combat engagements have been recorded on the front, the enemy used 5,735 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,767 shellings. In the Pokrovsk direction, 50 occupiers were eliminated and 188 UAVs of various types were destroyed.

114 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy launched over 5,700 kamikaze drones - General Staff

In total, since the beginning of this day, 114 combat engagements have taken place at the front. As reported by the General Staff, the enemy used 5735 kamikaze drones and carried out 2767 shellings, UNN reports.

The enemy launched one missile strike with one missile, 65 air strikes, dropped 208 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 5735 kamikaze drones and carried out 2767 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions today, the enemy launched two air strikes, dropped six aerial bombs, and carried out 111 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements, including 18 using MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy stormed the positions of our units twice in the area of Prylipka and in the direction of Zybine.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked three times in the direction of Pishchane, Petropavlivka, and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven enemy attacks towards the settlements of Drobycheve, Dibrova, Lyman, and in the area of Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy tried to advance 11 times in the areas of Yampil, Dronivka, Platonivka, Zakitne, Riznykivka, and in the direction of Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive operations.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 11 times today in the areas of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Ivanopillia, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and in the directions of Illinivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 20 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance in the areas of Shakhove, Chervony Lyman, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and in the direction of Bilytske. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, 50 occupiers were eliminated and 16 were wounded; one artillery system, nine communication antennas, four vehicles, 13 units of special equipment, two control points were destroyed, three artillery systems, seven vehicles, one electronic warfare system, and seven enemy shelters were damaged. 188 UAVs of various types were destroyed or suppressed.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked six times in the areas of Vorone, Ternove, Zlahoda, and Stepove. Pysanky and Velykomykhailivka were subjected to enemy air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 23 attacks in the areas of Huliaipole, Myrny, and towards Zaliznychne, Dobropillia, and Staroukrainka. The enemy launched air strikes on the areas of Vozdvyzhivka, Samiilivka, Holubkove, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Liubytske, Tersianka, Barvinivka, Verkhnia Tersa. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, one combat engagement with the enemy continues near Plavni. Komyshuvakha, Veselianka, Malokaterynivka were subjected to air strikes.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, no enemy offensive actions were recorded, but the enemy launched an air strike on Prydniprovskyi.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

Russian forces lost 1360 soldiers and 681 UAVs in a day - General Staff26.02.26, 07:44 • 4185 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Ukraine