IDF showed video of Iranian Armed Forces headquarters in Tehran being hit

Explosions rocked Tehran on Sunday morning amid a new wave of strikes. The IDF released a video of the alleged strike on the headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces in the center of the capital, UNN reports.

Details

The information was announced by the IDF, and Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Israeli aircraft were virtually constantly present in the skies over Tehran.

According to the Israeli side, along with the video, a caption was published about the "destruction of the headquarters of the Iranian terrorist regime in the heart of Tehran."

At the same time, reports from Tehran indicated a possible strike on a facility of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Israeli planes are on standby in the skies over Tehran for the first time, which, he said, became possible after the suppression of Iranian air defenses.

In addition, Katz wrote on social network X that "from now on, a 'continuous air flow' will operate against targets in Tehran for powerful strikes."

Official Tehran had not provided detailed confirmations regarding the Israeli side's statements about strikes on specific targets in the Iranian capital at the time of publication.

Recall

Earlier, the IDF announced the start of a new series of airstrikes on Iranian missiles and air defense systems.