IDF showed video of Iranian Armed Forces headquarters in Tehran being hit

$43.210.00
51.020.00
ukenru
07:44 AM • 14148 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 34383 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 45250 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 59325 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 64983 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 66746 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
February 28, 08:36 AM • 50412 views
Trump confirmed US participation in Israel's operation against Iran
February 28, 07:12 AM • 51857 views
Israel and the US attacked Iran - 30 targets hit, including intelligence headquarters
February 27, 07:28 PM • 53470 views
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emergedVideo
Exclusive
February 27, 03:15 PM • 59161 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
Publications
Exclusives
Iran's envoy to the UN announced imminent strikes on US military bases in response to aggressionMarch 1, 02:00 AM • 19354 views
Iran has formed an interim council to govern the country after the death of the Supreme LeaderMarch 1, 04:37 AM • 28005 views
Escalation in Iran triggers the biggest crisis in the global gas market since 2022March 1, 05:21 AM • 12653 views
Afghanistan opened fire on Pakistani planes over Kabul06:01 AM • 21708 views
US used Ukrainian tactics for the first time in strikes on Iran - Politico08:21 AM • 15117 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 68325 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 72658 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 61707 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 65114 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 65722 views
Ali Khamenei
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
John Healey
Iran
United States
Ukraine
Tehran
Israel
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 36237 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 34974 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 33458 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 33044 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 46547 views
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
S-300 missile system
KAB-250

IDF showed video of Iranian Armed Forces headquarters in Tehran being hit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

Explosions rocked Tehran, the IDF released a video of the Iranian Armed Forces headquarters being hit. Israel's Defense Minister announced the constant presence of Israeli aircraft over Tehran.

IDF showed video of Iranian Armed Forces headquarters in Tehran being hit

Explosions rocked Tehran on Sunday morning amid a new wave of strikes. The IDF released a video of the alleged strike on the headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces in the center of the capital, UNN reports.

Details

The information was announced by the IDF, and Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Israeli aircraft were virtually constantly present in the skies over Tehran.

According to the Israeli side, along with the video, a caption was published about the "destruction of the headquarters of the Iranian terrorist regime in the heart of Tehran."

At the same time, reports from Tehran indicated a possible strike on a facility of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated that Israeli planes are on standby in the skies over Tehran for the first time, which, he said, became possible after the suppression of Iranian air defenses.

In addition, Katz wrote on social network X that "from now on, a 'continuous air flow' will operate against targets in Tehran for powerful strikes."

Official Tehran had not provided detailed confirmations regarding the Israeli side's statements about strikes on specific targets in the Iranian capital at the time of publication.

Recall

Earlier, the IDF announced the start of a new series of airstrikes on Iranian missiles and air defense systems.

Oleksandra Mesenko

News of the WorldEvents
Social network
Skirmishes
Israel
Tehran
Iran