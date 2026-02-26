Russian forces lost 1360 soldiers and 681 UAVs in a day - General Staff

$43.260.03
February 25, 07:42 PM • 12370 views
Zelenskyy discussed with Trump issues that negotiators will work on in Geneva on February 26
Exclusive
February 25, 06:38 PM • 22572 views
Spanish police confirm arrest of alleged Portnov killerVideo
February 25, 06:05 PM • 21008 views
There are already results of SBU cleansing and arrests - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 05:40 PM • 19641 views
US against strikes on Novorossiysk - why Trump forbids Ukraine from attacking Russia's vital facilities
February 25, 04:34 PM • 17730 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
February 25, 04:25 PM • 15544 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 30008 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
February 25, 12:46 PM • 18754 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
February 25, 12:28 PM • 17981 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 36606 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Orban intensifies anti-Ukrainian rhetoric ahead of elections and blocks EU aid to KyivFebruary 25, 09:05 PM • 8848 views
Russia's oil and gas revenues in the budget will decrease to less than 20% in 2026 - Foreign Intelligence ServiceFebruary 25, 09:27 PM • 9314 views
Trump seeks to end war in Ukraine within a month: Axios learned details of US president's conversation with ZelenskyyFebruary 25, 11:26 PM • 7486 views
Peacekeepers in Ukraine: Allies won't agree without Putin's 'permission' - The Telegraph12:27 AM • 9952 views
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia and the region with drones: first details01:25 AM • 6474 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
February 25, 01:55 PM • 30010 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
February 25, 12:01 PM • 36608 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 57160 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 66578 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 84752 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Oleh Syniehubov
Musician
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Geneva
Spain
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 24650 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 28453 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 31860 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 34338 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 42379 views
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Tu-95

Russian forces lost 1360 soldiers and 681 UAVs in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

On February 25, Russian forces lost 1360 soldiers and 681 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.02.26 amount to 1,263,850 personnel.

Russian forces lost 1360 soldiers and 681 UAVs in a day - General Staff

On February 25, Russian troops lost 1,360 soldiers and 681 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This was reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 26.02.26  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1,263,850 (+1,360) killed
    • tanks ‒  11,704 (+3)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  24,091 (0)
        • artillery systems ‒  37,614 (+25)
          • MLRS ‒  1,659 (+4)
            • air defense systems ‒  1,305 (0)
              • aircraft ‒  435 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  348 (0)
                  • operational-tactical level UAVs ‒  147,138 (+681)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  4,347 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒  29 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  2 (0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒  80,064 (+93)
                            • special equipment ‒  4,075 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in January, the total losses of the enemy in killed and seriously wounded  amounted to  more than 31.7 thousand people, which exceeded the volume of its personnel replenishment.

                              Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy04.02.26, 23:10 • 22300 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine