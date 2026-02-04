Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine has lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia, but a large number of people are still considered missing. Zelenskyy said this in an interview with France 2 TV channel, UNN reports.

In Ukraine, the official number of servicemen killed on the battlefield, whether career soldiers or mobilized, is 55,000 dead. - Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, he noted that a large number of people are considered missing.

Recall

In February last year, Zelenskyy stated that Russia's losses in the war amounted to about 350,000 military personnel, while Ukraine's losses exceeded 45,000.