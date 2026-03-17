Trump asked China to postpone summit with Xi due to war with Iran

Photo: Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump said he had asked China to postpone a planned summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping by about a month. He cited the need to remain in Washington due to the war with Iran as the reason. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

We're working on it now. We're talking to China. I'd love to go, but because of the war, I want to be here. - Trump said during an event at the White House.

According to the American president, a meeting of the leaders of the world's two largest economies was planned for the end of this month, but the situation in the Middle East forces a review of the schedule.

I feel like I have to be here. So we asked to postpone it for about a month, and I look forward to meeting with them. We have a very good relationship. - he stated.

Trump also stressed that the postponement is not related to political maneuvers.

We have a war going on. I think it's important that I be here. So maybe we'll be a little late, not much. - added the US president.

The planned summit was seen as an important milestone in relations between the US and China. However, its preparation was overshadowed by the escalation in the Middle East, in particular Iran's blocking of the Strait of Hormuz, which led to a sharp increase in world oil prices.

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