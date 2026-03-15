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US and China begin new talks in Paris ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1736 views

Representatives from Washington and Beijing are discussing tariffs, technology, and agricultural purchases. The meeting is intended to prevent an escalation before Trump's visit to China.

US and China begin new talks in Paris ahead of Trump-Xi meeting

A new round of economic negotiations between the US and China will begin in Paris on Sunday, March 15, aimed at maintaining a trade truce and preparing for US President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing in late March, where he is to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the agency, the negotiations will be led by US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng. Among the main topics of the meeting are American tariffs, the supply of Chinese rare earth minerals and magnets to the US, restrictions on high-tech exports, and China's purchases of American agricultural products.

The negotiations are expected to take place at the headquarters of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in Paris. US Trade Representative Jamison Greer will also join them.

As Reuters notes, these consultations continue a series of meetings in European cities, which began last year to reduce tensions in trade relations between the world's two largest economies.

Forecasts for negotiations

At the same time, analysts do not expect a significant breakthrough. The reasons cited are limited preparation time and Washington's focus on the US and Israel's war against Iran.

Scott Kennedy, an expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, said that the minimum goal of the parties is to hold a meeting to maintain dialogue and prevent a new escalation.

Possible topics for discussion

According to him, Trump may seek to obtain commitments from Beijing for new orders for Boeing aircraft, as well as increased purchases of American liquefied natural gas and soybeans. However, for this, according to the analyst, the US will likely have to make certain concessions on export controls.

In addition, the negotiations will likely also touch upon the topic of the Middle East, in particular the impact of the war with Iran on the oil market. This includes rising oil prices and risks to shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, through which China receives a significant portion of its imported oil.

Reuters also notes that Trump and Xi Jinping could potentially meet several more times this year, including at the APEC summit in November and the G20 summit in December.

US weakens China through control over Iran's energy resources - CPD10.03.26, 13:09 • 7223 views

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