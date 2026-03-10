The United States of America is working to weaken China in Iran, similar to what they have already done with Venezuela. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Andriy Kovalenko.

The US is working to weaken China in Iran by taking control of energy flows on which Beijing depends. The US has already done the same in Venezuela. For the US, this is the priority of the operation - the post says.

The US and Israel's war with Iran saves the Russian economy through a rise in oil prices, which exceeded $100 and became a lifeline for the Russian budget.

For Russia, the jump in oil prices is an economic gain at a crucial moment, as the cost of four years of war in Ukraine threatened to escalate into a domestic economic crisis.

At the same time, experts warn that it is too early for Moscow to celebrate victory. They believe that a short-term price jump will only help postpone difficult decisions.

