Deputy Head of SBU in Rivne region arrested with million-hryvnia bail

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) applied a pre-trial detention measure to the deputy head of the SBU Department in Rivne region, who is suspected of receiving a bribe, with an alternative of bail in the amount of almost 1 million hryvnias. This was reported by the HACC press service, according to UNN.

The investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court applied a pre-trial detention measure to the deputy head of the SBU Department in Rivne region until May 14, 2026. As an alternative, the court set bail in the amount of 998,400 hryvnias. - the report says.

In case of bail, the suspect is subject to the following procedural obligations:

not to leave Rivne region without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor, or court;

to inform the investigator, prosecutor, or court about changes in his place of residence and/or place of work;

to refrain from communicating with persons specified in the investigating judge's ruling;

to surrender his passport(s) for travel abroad, other documents entitling him to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine, except for the passport of a citizen of Ukraine, to the Department of the State Migration Service in Rivne region for safekeeping;

to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Recall

SBU officials who organized a scheme of pressure on businesses for hundreds of thousands of dollars were notified of suspicion. The defendants face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.