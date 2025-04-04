State Migration Service (Ukraine)

A 48-year-old Chinese scientist convicted of espionage in the aerospace industry has been expelled from Ukraine. After his release
from prison, he was banned from entering the country for 5 years.
Law enforcers detected an Azerbaijani citizen illegally residing in Ukraine. The offender was detained in Bucha district,
administrative materials were drawn up and he was placed in a temporary stay center for foreigners.
The separate division of the State Enterprise “Document” in Istanbul will continue issuing passport documents until 29. 12.2024.
Citizens of Ukraine can receive documents in a live queue from Tuesday to Saturday from 9:00 to 18:00.
SE “Document” is changing the cost of passport and migration service packages starting from October 7, 2024. New prices have been
set for issuing passports, migration documents, exchanging driver's licenses and other services.
About 5,000 Hasidic pilgrims have already arrived in Uman to celebrate the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah. Security measures have
been stepped up in the city, and a special entry and exit regime has been established.
The head of a district department of the State Migration Service in Volyn was detained for systematically taking bribes when
issuing passports. The official demanded money for the absence of obstacles in the process, receiving up to UAH 40 thousand per
month.
An official of the State Migration Service was detained in Odesa region who tried to organize the illegal transfer of conscripts
to Moldova. He demanded $10,000 from each client for his services.