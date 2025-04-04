State Migration Service (Ukraine)

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 4774 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 12633 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 54763 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 196531 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 113661 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 375643 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300539 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212305 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243417 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254725 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
1m/s
44%
Popular news

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 118747 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48402 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62306 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33969 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116595 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 116993 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 196578 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 375685 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 247098 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 300561 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 10121 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 34211 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 62594 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 48676 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 119016 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Organizations

State Migration Service (Ukraine)

Government agency
News by theme

Chinese scientist convicted of espionage expelled from Ukraine

A 48-year-old Chinese scientist convicted of espionage in the aerospace industry has been expelled from Ukraine. After his release from prison, he was banned from entering the country for 5 years.

Society • October 29, 02:48 AM • 33714 views

Illegal migrant from Azerbaijan detained in Kyiv region

Law enforcers detected an Azerbaijani citizen illegally residing in Ukraine. The offender was detained in Bucha district, administrative materials were drawn up and he was placed in a temporary stay center for foreigners.

Society • October 15, 01:00 PM • 14585 views

SE “Document” extended the work of the branch in Istanbul until December 29: where Ukrainians can get ready-made documents

The separate division of the State Enterprise “Document” in Istanbul will continue issuing passport documents until 29. 12.2024. Citizens of Ukraine can receive documents in a live queue from Tuesday to Saturday from 9:00 to 18:00.

Society • October 8, 11:32 AM • 35439 views

Starting from October 7, prices for paperwork will increase in Ukraine

SE “Document” is changing the cost of passport and migration service packages starting from October 7, 2024. New prices have been set for issuing passports, migration documents, exchanging driver's licenses and other services.

Society • October 6, 02:09 PM • 16435 views

5,000 Hasidim arrive in Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah: security measures are being tightened in the city

About 5,000 Hasidic pilgrims have already arrived in Uman to celebrate the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah. Security measures have been stepped up in the city, and a special entry and exit regime has been established.

Society • September 27, 03:06 PM • 26907 views

Bribes for issuing passports: Migration Service official exposed in Volyn

The head of a district department of the State Migration Service in Volyn was detained for systematically taking bribes when issuing passports. The official demanded money for the absence of obstacles in the process, receiving up to UAH 40 thousand per month.

Society • July 31, 10:28 AM • 14185 views

Odesa region exposes SMS official who tried to make money by smuggling fugitives abroad

An official of the State Migration Service was detained in Odesa region who tried to organize the illegal transfer of conscripts to Moldova. He demanded $10,000 from each client for his services.

Politics • July 25, 01:12 PM • 37888 views