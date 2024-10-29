Chinese scientist convicted of espionage expelled from Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
A 48-year-old Chinese scientist convicted of espionage in the aerospace industry has been expelled from Ukraine. After his release from prison, he was banned from entering the country for 5 years.
A Chinese citizen who conducted intelligence activities under the guise of official scientific and technical cooperation between the two countries was expelled from Ukraine. This was reported by the National Police, UNN reports.
A citizen of the People's Republic of China was imprisoned for committing a crime against the foundations of Ukraine's national security. After serving his sentence, Zaporizhzhia law enforcement officers deported the man to his country of origin,
Details
It is noted that the 48-year-old foreigner with a doctorate in technical sciences worked at a military industrial corporation specializing in weapons production and at a research institute of modern chemistry before coming to Ukraine.
In early 2017, a Chinese scientist came to Ukraine and conducted intelligence activities under the guise of official scientific and technical cooperation between the two countries. In Dnipro region, he tried to persuade a group of Ukrainian scientists to cooperate. However, the spy was detained by SBU officers while trying to obtain secret developments in the rocket and space industry for money.
The court found the defendant guilty of committing a crime under Part 1 of Art. 114 (Espionage) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and sentenced him to a term of imprisonment in Ukraine. The convict served his sentence in penal colonies in Dnipropetrovs'k region, and then in Zaporizhzhia.
On October 28, the day he was released from the penitentiary, the foreigner was met by the Migration Police of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the Security Service of Ukraine and the State Migration Service, as the day before the State Migration Service had decided to expel the man from Ukraine. Law enforcement officers took the Chinese citizen to the Mayaky-Udobne-Palanka checkpoint in Odesa region and handed him over to representatives of the Border Guard Service for further deportation to his country of origin. He is banned from entering the territory of Ukraine for the next 5 years.
