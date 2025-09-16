$41.280.03
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
10:07 AM • 1338 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
09:54 AM • 2314 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
09:19 AM • 7640 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 12817 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 11450 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
07:30 AM • 22885 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
06:54 AM • 22265 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 55836 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 65693 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
10:07 AM • 1296 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
09:19 AM • 7602 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches08:08 AM • 12798 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
07:30 AM • 22861 views
Everything you need to know about innovations, revenues, and expenditures of the 2026 Budget: Pidlasa analyzed the draft documentSeptember 15, 07:06 PM • 31562 views
Ukraine has 3.7 million registered internally displaced persons

Kyiv • UNN

 • 384 views

As of September 1, 3.7 million internally displaced persons were registered in Ukraine. The total number of people who declared their place of residence is 28.7 million.

Ukraine has 3.7 million registered internally displaced persons

In Ukraine, the number of registered internally displaced persons is 3.7 million people. This is stated in the explanatory note to the government's draft State Budget-2026, submitted to parliament, writes UNN.

Details

According to the explanatory note to the draft law on the State Budget-2026, according to the State Migration Service, as of September 1, the number of people in Ukraine who declared/registered their place of residence is 28.7 million people.

At the same time, according to the Ministry of Social Policy, Families and Unity, as of September 1, there are 3.7 million registered internally displaced persons in Ukraine.

Addition

From September 10, as part of a comprehensive program to support frontline regions, an updated mechanism of the "eOselia" program began to operate. This refers to state compensation for IDPs and residents of frontline regions.

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyPolitics
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
State Migration Service (Ukraine)
Ukraine