Ukraine has 3.7 million registered internally displaced persons

In Ukraine, the number of registered internally displaced persons is 3.7 million people. This is stated in the explanatory note to the government's draft State Budget-2026, submitted to parliament, writes UNN.

Details

According to the explanatory note to the draft law on the State Budget-2026, according to the State Migration Service, as of September 1, the number of people in Ukraine who declared/registered their place of residence is 28.7 million people.

At the same time, according to the Ministry of Social Policy, Families and Unity, as of September 1, there are 3.7 million registered internally displaced persons in Ukraine.

Addition

From September 10, as part of a comprehensive program to support frontline regions, an updated mechanism of the "eOselia" program began to operate. This refers to state compensation for IDPs and residents of frontline regions.