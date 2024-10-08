ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 51436 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101681 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164290 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 136354 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142273 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138631 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180916 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112026 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171747 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104725 views

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141262 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 141147 views
February 28, 05:55 PM • 93675 views
February 28, 06:08 PM • 108564 views
February 28, 06:35 PM • 110673 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 164293 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180916 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171747 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 199144 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 188125 views
February 28, 03:20 PM • 141147 views
February 28, 02:48 PM • 141262 views
February 28, 09:59 AM • 146083 views
February 28, 09:03 AM • 137545 views
February 26, 05:09 PM • 154467 views
SE “Document” extended the work of the branch in Istanbul until December 29: where Ukrainians can get ready-made documents

SE “Document” extended the work of the branch in Istanbul until December 29: where Ukrainians can get ready-made documents

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 35355 views

The separate division of the State Enterprise “Document” in Istanbul will continue issuing passport documents until 29.12.2024. Citizens of Ukraine can receive documents in a live queue from Tuesday to Saturday from 9:00 to 18:00.

In order to provide Ukrainian citizens with passport documents, the State Enterprise “Document” has extended the work of its separate unit in Istanbul until December 29. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Enterprise “Document”.

Details

Previously, it was planned to terminate this procedure on September 30 this year, but it was extended until December 29

In order to provide Ukrainian citizens with passport documents and thanks to the assistance of the State Migration Service of Ukraine, it was decided to continue issuing documents of the separate subdivision of SE “Document” in Istanbul as part of the procedure for the termination of the branch.  The issuance of passport documents will be carried out on a first-come, first-served basis and will last until 29.12.2024

- The statement reads. 

The mobile complexes are located at: London Highway, E-5, Istanbul. Working hours: Tuesday through Saturday, from 9:00 to 18:00.

Citizens also have access to free online consultations provided by specialists on the official social media page, via the link.

Recall

SE “Document” is changing the cost of passport and migration service packages starting from October 7, 2024. New prices have been set for issuing passports, migration documents, exchanging driver's licenses and other services.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyOur people abroad
state-migration-service-ukraineState Migration Service (Ukraine)
istanbulIstanbul
ukraineUkraine
londonLondon

