SE “Document” extended the work of the branch in Istanbul until December 29: where Ukrainians can get ready-made documents

In order to provide Ukrainian citizens with passport documents, the State Enterprise “Document” has extended the work of its separate unit in Istanbul until December 29. This is reported by UNN with reference to the statement of the State Enterprise “Document”.

Details

Previously, it was planned to terminate this procedure on September 30 this year, but it was extended until December 29

In order to provide Ukrainian citizens with passport documents and thanks to the assistance of the State Migration Service of Ukraine, it was decided to continue issuing documents of the separate subdivision of SE “Document” in Istanbul as part of the procedure for the termination of the branch. The issuance of passport documents will be carried out on a first-come, first-served basis and will last until 29.12.2024 - The statement reads.

The mobile complexes are located at: London Highway, E-5, Istanbul. Working hours: Tuesday through Saturday, from 9:00 to 18:00.

Citizens also have access to free online consultations provided by specialists on the official social media page, via the link.

Recall

SE “Document” is changing the cost of passport and migration service packages starting from October 7, 2024. New prices have been set for issuing passports, migration documents, exchanging driver's licenses and other services.