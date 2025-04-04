Lloyd Austin

The US will not participate in the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine. This raises concerns about a change in the US approach to military support for Kyiv.
Five former U. S. defense secretaries have called on Congress to investigate Trump's massive firings of military leaders. Among those fired are the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other high-ranking military officials.
U. S. Defense Secretary Pete Hagel said that Putin intends to declare victory in the war against Ukraine, regardless of the outcome. The bravery of Ukrainians and the support of allies prevented Putin from achieving his goals.
The US Secretary of Defense said that Ukraine's borders will remain a subject of discussion, and a return to the 2014 borders is unlikely. He also does not guarantee the long-term presence of US troops in Europe due to global challenges.
During the Ramstein meeting, Pete Hagseth stated that it was unrealistic to return Ukraine to the 2014 borders. According to him, such a goal would only prolong the war.
The regular meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine has begun in Brussels. The meeting was chaired for the first time by the UK Defense Minister John Healey, and the new head of the Pentagon, Pete Hageseth, is also present.
Pete Hughes arrives at NATO headquarters in Brussels and speaks of the need to strengthen the Alliance. The US Secretary of Defense will participate in the Ramstein meeting, which is being convened by the UK for the first time.
A new version of the basic general military training program is being implemented in the Armed Forces training centers. The program includes psychological training, “Kropyva”, an expanded medical course, and new shooting exercises.
Pete Hagesse will visit Europe on February 10-17 and participate in the Ramstein meeting. At the meeting, he will reaffirm the US desire for a diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine.
The next meeting in the Ramstein format will take place on February 12 under the leadership of the United Kingdom instead of the United States. This will be the first meeting after Lloyd Austin held his last meeting on January 9.
Janet Yellen announced the launch of special measures to avoid breaching the US debt ceiling. The Ministry of Finance will suspend investments in pension funds and the health insurance fund for civil servants.
The German Defense Minister announced that the next Ramstein meeting will be held in Brussels before the Munich conference. The future of the format will depend on the new US administration.
The US Secretary of State announced that the strongest positions in foreign policy will be handed over to the future Trump administration. The United States has already provided $102 billion in aid to Ukraine, and its allies have provided $158 billion in aid.
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin recommends increasing military spending by more than $50 billion in fiscal year 2026. The plan envisages an increase in the Pentagon's budget to more than $1 trillion by 2028.
Ukraine's Defense Minister Umerov announced that the next Ramstein will be held in February. The format of the meeting may change due to the change in the US administration, but several European countries are ready to co-chair.
U. S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the importance of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, but declined to comment on its future after the change of administration. At the last Ramstein meeting, the US announced a $500 million aid package.
The President of Ukraine met with the U. S. Secretary of Defense in the framework of Ramstein. They discussed strengthening air defense, the role of drones in the war, and a new $500 million aid package.
Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced the preparation of a new package of military assistance for Ukraine. The "Ramstein" meeting also approved 8 roadmaps for the Ukrainian Armed Forces until 2027.
The Pentagon announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine. According to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the amount of support will be $500 million.
Lloyd Austin said that achieving Russia's goals in Ukraine will lead to significant losses for it in the future. To maintain the occupied territories, Russia will have to spend huge resources and engage significant ground forces.
Ukraine's Defense Minister discusses with the Pentagon chief a roadmap for military assistance for the coming years. Eight areas of cooperation will be approved at the Ramstein meeting, and Zelenskyy is expected to attend.
The United States and its allies have provided more than $126 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion. The Ramstein meeting will discuss Ukraine's urgent arms needs.
U. S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrives in Germany for a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. The latest $500 million military aid package from the Biden administration is expected to be announced.
The Biden administration plans to announce the final package of military aid to Ukraine worth about $500 million. By the end of Biden's term, Ukraine will have received 80-90% of the promised equipment.
Poland's defense minister suggests that tomorrow's Ramstein meeting may be the last in the current format. Next week, the G5 will meet to discuss changes after Trump's inauguration.
Mark Rutte will participate in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense at Ramstein Air Base on January 9. Afterwards, he will visit the NSATU headquarters in Wiesbaden and hold a press conference.
U. S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is traveling to Germany for the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. This is his last trip to Ramstein Air Base as head of the Pentagon.
Lloyd Austin will bring together the heads of 8 coalition groups to develop a roadmap for strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities until 2027. The meeting will focus on aviation, armored vehicles, air defense and other areas of military assistance.
The Biden administration plans to announce the final military aid package for Ukraine during the January 9 Ramstein meeting.