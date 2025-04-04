Lloyd Austin

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14340 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 25488 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63001 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211022 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121047 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 389711 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309176 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213470 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244076 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255016 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

News by theme

The US will not participate in "Ramstein": what is known

The US will not participate in the meeting of the Contact Group on Defense of Ukraine. This raises concerns about a change in the US approach to military support for Kyiv.

War • April 2, 08:19 PM • 10365 views

Former defense ministers ask Congress to hold Trump accountable for firing Pentagon chiefs

Five former U. S. defense secretaries have called on Congress to investigate Trump's massive firings of military leaders. Among those fired are the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and other high-ranking military officials.

News of the World • February 28, 03:04 PM • 27995 views

Putin is preparing to declare victory despite the real state of affairs - Pentagon

U. S. Defense Secretary Pete Hagel said that Putin intends to declare victory in the war against Ukraine, regardless of the outcome. The bravery of Ukrainians and the support of allies prevented Putin from achieving his goals.

War • February 14, 06:22 PM • 51990 views

The issue of Ukraine's borders is part of the discussion - Hegseth

The US Secretary of Defense said that Ukraine's borders will remain a subject of discussion, and a return to the 2014 borders is unlikely. He also does not guarantee the long-term presence of US troops in Europe due to global challenges.

War • February 14, 12:43 PM • 24276 views

Pentagon chief says returning Ukraine to 2014 borders is unrealistic

During the Ramstein meeting, Pete Hagseth stated that it was unrealistic to return Ukraine to the 2014 borders. According to him, such a goal would only prolong the war.

War • February 12, 02:23 PM • 105095 views

Rammstein opened in Brussels: the British Defense Secretary chaired a meeting for the first time

The regular meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine has begun in Brussels. The meeting was chaired for the first time by the UK Defense Minister John Healey, and the new head of the Pentagon, Pete Hageseth, is also present.

War • February 12, 01:39 PM • 24481 views

New US Defense Secretary Pete Hagel calls on NATO to be a lethal force, not a diplomatic club

Pete Hughes arrives at NATO headquarters in Brussels and speaks of the need to strengthen the Alliance. The US Secretary of Defense will participate in the Ramstein meeting, which is being convened by the UK for the first time.

Politics • February 12, 09:53 AM • 33170 views

The Armed Forces of Ukraine have updated the basic military training program

A new version of the basic general military training program is being implemented in the Armed Forces training centers. The program includes psychological training, “Kropyva”, an expanded medical course, and new shooting exercises.

Society • February 10, 09:48 AM • 28013 views

Pentagon announces Hegseth's plans for Ramstein meeting on Ukraine

Pete Hagesse will visit Europe on February 10-17 and participate in the Ramstein meeting. At the meeting, he will reaffirm the US desire for a diplomatic end to the war in Ukraine.

Politics • February 8, 04:00 AM • 107404 views

“The Ramstein conference will be held on February 12. Britain, not the US, will chair the meeting - media

The next meeting in the Ramstein format will take place on February 12 under the leadership of the United Kingdom instead of the United States. This will be the first meeting after Lloyd Austin held his last meeting on January 9.

War • February 5, 01:58 PM • 124445 views

US Treasury warns $36 trillion debt ceiling is close: prepares special measures

Janet Yellen announced the launch of special measures to avoid breaching the US debt ceiling. The Ministry of Finance will suspend investments in pension funds and the health insurance fund for civil servants.

News of the World • January 18, 11:41 AM • 44439 views

Next Ramstein to be held in Brussels in February - Pistorius

The German Defense Minister announced that the next Ramstein meeting will be held in Brussels before the Munich conference. The future of the format will depend on the new US administration.

War • January 14, 07:31 PM • 82844 views

Blinken: Biden administration will pass on strong position on Ukraine to Trump

The US Secretary of State announced that the strongest positions in foreign policy will be handed over to the future Trump administration. The United States has already provided $102 billion in aid to Ukraine, and its allies have provided $158 billion in aid.

Politics • January 13, 08:26 AM • 29123 views

Austin proposed a plan to increase the US defense budget to more than $1 trillion in the coming years

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin recommends increasing military spending by more than $50 billion in fiscal year 2026. The plan envisages an increase in the Pentagon's budget to more than $1 trillion by 2028.

News of the World • January 13, 06:58 AM • 26810 views

The head of the Center for Policy Studies has revealed an inevitable scenario of Russia's future for the next 50 years

Andriy Kovalenko predicts that Russia will be divided into national entities with a central Muscovy. According to him, this is the only chance for survival for Russians, as the imperial model no longer works.

War • January 12, 03:31 PM • 53293 views

Next Ramstein may be held in February - Umerov

Ukraine's Defense Minister Umerov announced that the next Ramstein will be held in February. The format of the meeting may change due to the change in the US administration, but several European countries are ready to co-chair.

War • January 9, 07:31 PM • 46162 views

This should be the decision of the next administration: Austin on the future of Ramstein

U. S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized the importance of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, but declined to comment on its future after the change of administration. At the last Ramstein meeting, the US announced a $500 million aid package.

War • January 9, 06:29 PM • 34123 views

Zelenskyy discusses strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Pentagon chief

The President of Ukraine met with the U. S. Secretary of Defense in the framework of Ramstein. They discussed strengthening air defense, the role of drones in the war, and a new $500 million aid package.

War • January 9, 03:57 PM • 40706 views

Poland announced a new military aid package for Ukraine

Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Błaszczak announced the preparation of a new package of military assistance for Ukraine. The "Ramstein" meeting also approved 8 roadmaps for the Ukrainian Armed Forces until 2027.

War • January 9, 03:29 PM • 25120 views

The USA announced a new aid package for Ukraine

The Pentagon announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine. According to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the amount of support will be $500 million.

Politics • January 9, 11:29 AM • 22974 views

Pentagon chief: If Russia achieves its goals in Ukraine, it will cost it dearly

Lloyd Austin said that achieving Russia's goals in Ukraine will lead to significant losses for it in the future. To maintain the occupied territories, Russia will have to spend huge resources and engage significant ground forces.

War • January 9, 09:26 AM • 47770 views

Umerov meets with Pentagon chief: discusses roadmap for military assistance to Ukraine

Ukraine's Defense Minister discusses with the Pentagon chief a roadmap for military assistance for the coming years. Eight areas of cooperation will be approved at the Ramstein meeting, and Zelenskyy is expected to attend.

Politics • January 9, 08:13 AM • 20739 views

Ukraine has received over $126 billion in defense spending from the Ramstein countries

The United States and its allies have provided more than $126 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion. The Ramstein meeting will discuss Ukraine's urgent arms needs.

War • January 9, 06:46 AM • 45152 views

Austin arrives in Germany for the last Ramstein under his leadership

U. S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin arrives in Germany for a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. The latest $500 million military aid package from the Biden administration is expected to be announced.

War • January 8, 07:51 PM • 24958 views

Final aid package for Ukraine from Biden administration may be worth $500 million - media

The Biden administration plans to announce the final package of military aid to Ukraine worth about $500 million. By the end of Biden's term, Ukraine will have received 80-90% of the promised equipment.

War • January 8, 06:21 PM • 23308 views

Polish Defense Minister on Ramstein: this may be the last meeting of this type

Poland's defense minister suggests that tomorrow's Ramstein meeting may be the last in the current format. Next week, the G5 will meet to discuss changes after Trump's inauguration.

War • January 8, 01:32 PM • 22177 views

NATO Secretary General Rutte to participate in Ramstein

Mark Rutte will participate in a meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defense at Ramstein Air Base on January 9. Afterwards, he will visit the NSATU headquarters in Wiesbaden and hold a press conference.

War • January 8, 10:19 AM • 24534 views

Austin goes to Ramstein for the last time as Pentagon chief

U. S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is traveling to Germany for the 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group. This is his last trip to Ramstein Air Base as head of the Pentagon.

War • January 8, 07:50 AM • 24923 views

Ramstein to determine plan to support Ukraine's defense until 2027

Lloyd Austin will bring together the heads of 8 coalition groups to develop a roadmap for strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities until 2027. The meeting will focus on aviation, armored vehicles, air defense and other areas of military assistance.

War • January 8, 12:17 AM • 26186 views

The Biden administration plans to announce its final military aid package to Ukraine on January 9 - AP

The Biden administration plans to announce the final military aid package for Ukraine during the January 9 Ramstein meeting.

War • January 7, 07:32 PM • 43629 views