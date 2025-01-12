ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

The head of the Center for Policy Studies has revealed an inevitable scenario of Russia's future for the next 50 years

The head of the Center for Policy Studies has revealed an inevitable scenario of Russia's future for the next 50 years

Kyiv  •  UNN

 53218 views

Andriy Kovalenko predicts that Russia will be divided into national entities with a central Muscovy. According to him, this is the only chance for survival for Russians, as the imperial model no longer works.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council , Andriy Kovalenko, said that the division of Russia into national entities with a central Muscovy is an inevitable scenario if the Putin regime continues. He wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports.

Details

The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Political Studies shared his vision of Russia's future, pointing out the inevitability of the country's division into national entities with a central Muscovy in the next 50 years.

According to him, this could happen if the Putin regime does not change its aggressive policy.

He expressed support for this scenario, noting that everyone would benefit from it. According to him, Russia's national entities would be able to independently determine their policies and allies in accordance with ethnic interests, major players, including Ukraine, would share spheres of influence, and Muscovy itself would be able to reboot its barbaric development strategy that has existed for centuries and join a new civilizational model.

He also noted that this is the only chance for Moscow and the Russians to survive, as the imperial model no longer works and will lead to the death of everything they love so much.

Recall

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that if the Kremlin achieves its goals in the war against Ukraine, it will lead to significant losses for Russia itself in the future. 

Yulia Havryliuk

Yulia Havryliuk

