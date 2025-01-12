The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council , Andriy Kovalenko, said that the division of Russia into national entities with a central Muscovy is an inevitable scenario if the Putin regime continues. He wrote about this in Telegram, UNN reports.

The head of the National Security and Defense Council's Center for Political Studies shared his vision of Russia's future, pointing out the inevitability of the country's division into national entities with a central Muscovy in the next 50 years.

According to him, this could happen if the Putin regime does not change its aggressive policy.

He expressed support for this scenario, noting that everyone would benefit from it. According to him, Russia's national entities would be able to independently determine their policies and allies in accordance with ethnic interests, major players, including Ukraine, would share spheres of influence, and Muscovy itself would be able to reboot its barbaric development strategy that has existed for centuries and join a new civilizational model.

He also noted that this is the only chance for Moscow and the Russians to survive, as the imperial model no longer works and will lead to the death of everything they love so much.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin said that if the Kremlin achieves its goals in the war against Ukraine, it will lead to significant losses for Russia itself in the future.