New US Defense Secretary Pete Hagel calls on NATO to be a lethal force, not a diplomatic club

New US Defense Secretary Pete Hagel calls on NATO to be a lethal force, not a diplomatic club

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 33047 views

Pete Hughes arrives at NATO headquarters in Brussels and speaks of the need to strengthen the Alliance. The US Secretary of Defense will participate in the Ramstein meeting, which is being convened by the UK for the first time.

The new US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel has arrived at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. The official announced how he sees the future role of the Alliance.

Transmits to UNN with a link to the Gegset page in the X network.

Our commitment is clear: NATO must be a stronger, more lethal force, not a diplomatic club. It is time for Allies to rise to the challenge.

- the new head of the Pentagon said on the X network .

Pete Hughes arrived at NATO Headquarters in Belgium on February 12.  

Image

Recall

UNN reported that U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hagel is attending a meeting of the Ramstein-NATO alliance in Brussels, but no announcements on new weapons for Ukraine are expected. It is worth noting that this is the first time that the UK, not the US, has convened the Ramstein meeting.

Ihor Telezhnikov

