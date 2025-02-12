New US Defense Secretary Pete Hagel calls on NATO to be a lethal force, not a diplomatic club

The new US Secretary of Defense Pete Hagel has arrived at NATO Headquarters in Brussels. The official announced how he sees the future role of the Alliance.

Our commitment is clear: NATO must be a stronger, more lethal force, not a diplomatic club. It is time for Allies to rise to the challenge. - the new head of the Pentagon said on the X network .

Pete Hughes arrived at NATO Headquarters in Belgium on February 12.

Recall

UNN reported that U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hagel is attending a meeting of the Ramstein-NATO alliance in Brussels, but no announcements on new weapons for Ukraine are expected. It is worth noting that this is the first time that the UK, not the US, has convened the Ramstein meeting.