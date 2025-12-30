$42.060.13
Zelenskyy: I don't trust Putin, he doesn't want Ukraine to succeed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he does not trust Putin and sees no signs of his desire for peace, as Russia continues its attacks. He emphasized that pressure on Russia from the United States is necessary for peace negotiations.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Putin's statements about Russia's alleged "help," noting that he does not trust him and doubts that Moscow is truly interested in Ukraine's success or ending the war. The Ukrainian president said this in an interview with Fox News, according to UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, he sees no signs that the Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin seeks peace - neither in public statements nor in Russia's actions, which continue massive attacks on Ukrainian cities.

I don't trust Putin. He doesn't want Ukraine to succeed. He can talk about it, but it's not true

- Zelenskyy explained.

He emphasized that Putin can say such things to Western leaders, including Donald Trump, but this is just a way to avoid pressure and sanctions.

The President of Ukraine believes that to achieve real progress in peace negotiations, strong pressure on Russia from the United States is necessary, particularly through increased sanctions.

We need pressure - sanctions and dialogue. President Trump has the tools and can do it

- said the Ukrainian leader.

He stressed that if a peace agreement were reached and approved, it would be a significant political success for Donald Trump, as the negotiation process is taking place under his leadership.

"If this plan is approved (the 20-point peace plan - Ed.), it will be a great success for President Trump, because everything is happening under his leadership," Zelenskyy added.

Ukraine and the US prepared a package of solutions for post-war reconstruction and economic growth during negotiations in Mar-a-Lago29.12.25, 23:37 • 1326 views

Recall

On Sunday, December 28, negotiations took place at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in Florida (USA), after which a conversation with European leaders was announced.

Following the meeting, Trump announced the approaching end of the war. Zelenskyy, for his part, said that the 20-point peace plan was 90% agreed upon, and security guarantees for Ukraine were fully agreed upon.

President Zelenskyy announced that the US would provide Ukraine with security guarantees for 15 years with the possibility of extension. He discussed with the American president the desire to extend the term of the guarantees to 30-50 years.

"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"30.12.25, 02:10 • 676 views

Vita Zelenetska

