Trump on alleged attack on Russian president's residence: Putin told me he was attacked

Exclusive
06:57 PM • 1370 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
06:48 PM • 2634 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
06:36 PM • 4108 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
03:53 PM • 10636 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 13546 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
03:12 PM • 13880 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 17502 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
December 29, 11:59 AM • 19099 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 20429 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 36844 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Popular news
Up to 30 cm of snow fell in some places: snowy roads in six regions, a highway closure and traffic complicationsDecember 29, 09:45 AM • 29545 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 23632 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 20643 views
Hyundai cannot buy back its former plant in Russia due to the war in Ukraine - ReutersDecember 29, 01:27 PM • 3922 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - Forbes03:34 PM • 7108 views
Publications
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 20659 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 23649 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 37639 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 143566 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 187475 views
UNN Lite
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - Forbes03:34 PM • 7130 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 25390 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 35959 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 46476 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 143566 views
Trump on alleged attack on Russian president's residence: Putin told me he was attacked

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

US President Donald Trump said that Vladimir Putin told him about an attack on his residence, noting that he did not like it. Trump was unaware of the attack, and Putin informed him about it in the morning.

Trump on alleged attack on Russian president's residence: Putin told me he was attacked

US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told him about the attack on his residence, noting that he did not like it, UNN reports.

Details

As Trump stated, he knows nothing about Ukraine attacking Putin's residence in the Novgorod region.

"I just heard about it, but I don't know the details. Did you talk to him? That would be very bad. That would not be good. Yes, I don't like it. It's not good. I found out about it this morning. You know who told me about it? President Putin told me about it. Early this morning he said he was attacked. That's not good. That's not good. Don't forget, you know about the Tomahawks, I stopped the Tomahawks. I didn't want that, because we're talking, you know, about a delicate period of time. Now is not the right time. It's one thing to act offensively. Because they were offended. It's another thing to attack his house. Now is not the time to do something like that," Trump said.

- Trump said.

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, and also threatened that Moscow would revise its negotiating position.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the alleged attack by Ukraine on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a lie, noting that in this way Russia is preparing strikes on Kyiv and government buildings.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, informed the American leader about a drone attack on his residence in the Novgorod region. According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Trump "was shocked" by the news.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Kyiv