Trump on alleged attack on Russian president's residence: Putin told me he was attacked

US President Donald Trump said that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin told him about the attack on his residence, noting that he did not like it, UNN reports.

Details

As Trump stated, he knows nothing about Ukraine attacking Putin's residence in the Novgorod region.

"I just heard about it, but I don't know the details. Did you talk to him? That would be very bad. That would not be good. Yes, I don't like it. It's not good. I found out about it this morning. You know who told me about it? President Putin told me about it. Early this morning he said he was attacked. That's not good. That's not good. Don't forget, you know about the Tomahawks, I stopped the Tomahawks. I didn't want that, because we're talking, you know, about a delicate period of time. Now is not the right time. It's one thing to act offensively. Because they were offended. It's another thing to attack his house. Now is not the time to do something like that," Trump said. - Trump said.

Recall

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that Ukraine allegedly attacked the state residence of the President of the Russian Federation in the Novgorod region, and also threatened that Moscow would revise its negotiating position.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the alleged attack by Ukraine on the residence of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a lie, noting that in this way Russia is preparing strikes on Kyiv and government buildings.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, in a conversation with US President Donald Trump, informed the American leader about a drone attack on his residence in the Novgorod region. According to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, Trump "was shocked" by the news.