Zelenskyy discusses strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Pentagon chief

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 40258 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 144878 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 125950 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 133654 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 133245 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 169671 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 110381 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 163044 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104416 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113937 views

Popular news
Macron urged Europe to abandon “happy vassalization” towards the US

February 28, 11:38 AM • 91204 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128970 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127637 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 89234 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 100617 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 144868 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 169664 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 163040 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 190830 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 180088 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 127640 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 128974 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 142422 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 134087 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 151312 views
Zelenskyy discusses strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Pentagon chief

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 40603 views

The President of Ukraine met with the U.S. Secretary of Defense in the framework of Ramstein. They discussed strengthening air defense, the role of drones in the war, and a new $500 million aid package.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense and the prospects for providing additional air defense systems, UNN reports.

"As part of the Ramstein meeting, I met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. We discussed support for Ukraine. The main topics of our conversation were the situation on the battlefield, the role of drones at this stage of the war, and Ukraine's defense needs for various types of UAVs. We also talked about strengthening Ukrainian air defense and the prospects for providing additional air defense systems, in particular in cooperation with other countries," Zelenskyy said.

He said that Ukraine is grateful to the United States, the entire American people, both parties and both houses for their support, which helps to preserve independence and protect lives in the fight against unprovoked and criminal Russian aggression.

Addendum

During the Ramstein meeting, Zelenskyy called on partners to provide Ukraine with the promised air defense systems.

The United States announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $500 million 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
lloyd-austinLloyd Austin
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

