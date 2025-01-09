Zelenskyy discusses strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Pentagon chief

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense and the prospects for providing additional air defense systems, UNN reports.

"As part of the Ramstein meeting, I met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. We discussed support for Ukraine. The main topics of our conversation were the situation on the battlefield, the role of drones at this stage of the war, and Ukraine's defense needs for various types of UAVs. We also talked about strengthening Ukrainian air defense and the prospects for providing additional air defense systems, in particular in cooperation with other countries," Zelenskyy said.

He said that Ukraine is grateful to the United States, the entire American people, both parties and both houses for their support, which helps to preserve independence and protect lives in the fight against unprovoked and criminal Russian aggression.

Addendum

During the Ramstein meeting, Zelenskyy called on partners to provide Ukraine with the promised air defense systems.

The United States announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $500 million