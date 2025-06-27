The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges

The negotiation process with Russia regarding prisoner exchanges is not easy, but it continues and does not stop.

This was stated to a journalist by Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate, UNN.

No one will name the exact number (of stages – ed.), within the framework of the agreement in Istanbul, several categories were mentioned – these are seriously ill, wounded and young defenders. Ukraine is ready to conduct as many stages as necessary to return everyone in these categories. We are ready for such a formula, such an implementation. The question here is not in Ukraine, but in the actions of the other side - said Yusov.

Yusov commented on whether Russia is trying to delay the exchanges that take place in accordance with the Istanbul agreements.

This is not an easy negotiation process, but it continues and does not stop. The fact that another stage took place just yesterday is a clear proof of this - said Yusov.

On June 26, a group of Defenders under 25 years old, as well as defenders who received injuries and have health problems, were returned to Ukraine.

Also on June 26, the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Kyrylo Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange, noting that good news is expected soon.