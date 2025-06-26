Prisoner exchange: Budanov showed how Ukrainian soldiers burned Russian clothes

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 23930 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
04:15 PM • 22442 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
02:09 PM • 28195 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Exclusive
June 26, 10:24 AM • 51630 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 127358 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
June 26, 08:26 AM • 69867 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 157589 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 07:30 AM • 71990 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
June 26, 06:55 AM • 63325 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 67240 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
52%
750mm
Popular news
Viktor Orban's VOKS2025 "Referendum": The Number of Hungarians Against Ukraine's EU Membership RevealedJune 26, 08:18 AM • 144459 views
EU Summit starts in Brussels: Ukraine and defense in the spotlightJune 26, 09:38 AM • 55099 views
Attack on "Azov" officer Andriy Korynevych in Ivano-Frankivsk: Ministry of Internal Affairs reactsJune 26, 10:00 AM • 10987 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together01:18 PM • 40465 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition again03:27 PM • 36453 views
Publications
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
04:34 PM • 23930 views
Adamovsky's double game as a 'Gulliver' contender: why a company from Poroshenko's circle was allowed to participate in the competition again03:27 PM • 37148 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
June 26, 09:58 AM • 127358 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
June 26, 08:12 AM • 157589 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 141808 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Viktor Orban
Jeff Bezos
Marine Le Pen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Iran
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together01:18 PM • 40972 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond filmJune 26, 07:00 AM • 86838 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 61268 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 68770 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 60582 views
Actual
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Financial Times
The Guardian
Falcon 9

Prisoner exchange: Budanov showed how Ukrainian soldiers burned Russian clothes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 900 views

Ukrainian servicemen released from Russian captivity burned the prison clothes they were given. Among those returned are fighters under 25 years old, seriously ill and seriously wounded, including defenders of Mariupol and National Guardsmen from the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant.

Prisoner exchange: Budanov showed how Ukrainian soldiers burned Russian clothes

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, showed footage from today's exchange on his Facebook page, where, among other things, Ukrainian soldiers throw away and burn prison clothes given to them in Russia, UNN reports.

Today, on the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, another group of Ukrainian Defenders was liberated from Russian captivity. According to agreements reached in Istanbul, fighters under 25 years old, as well as seriously ill and wounded, are returning. The youngest of those released today is 24 years old. He was captured at the age of 21 during the defense of Mariupol. According to him, most of those liberated spent more than three years in captivity, among them were National Guardsmen who guarded the Chornobyl NPP, as well as defenders of Mariupol. We continue our work. We expect good news in the near future. We fight for the return of everyone.

- the post says.

Details

The footage shows how Ukrainian soldiers are met from captivity. After that, the men throw away and burn the prison clothes given to them by the invaders.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation. According to him, it was possible to return soldiers who had been in captivity since 2022.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Istanbul
Kirill Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Mariupol
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9