Prisoner exchange: Budanov showed how Ukrainian soldiers burned Russian clothes

Kyrylo Budanov, head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, showed footage from today's exchange on his Facebook page, where, among other things, Ukrainian soldiers throw away and burn prison clothes given to them in Russia, UNN reports.

Today, on the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture, another group of Ukrainian Defenders was liberated from Russian captivity. According to agreements reached in Istanbul, fighters under 25 years old, as well as seriously ill and wounded, are returning. The youngest of those released today is 24 years old. He was captured at the age of 21 during the defense of Mariupol. According to him, most of those liberated spent more than three years in captivity, among them were National Guardsmen who guarded the Chornobyl NPP, as well as defenders of Mariupol. We continue our work. We expect good news in the near future. We fight for the return of everyone. - the post says.

Details

The footage shows how Ukrainian soldiers are met from captivity. After that, the men throw away and burn the prison clothes given to them by the invaders.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation. According to him, it was possible to return soldiers who had been in captivity since 2022.