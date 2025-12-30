Ukraine received emergency vehicles as part of humanitarian support from Kazakhstan - Ministry of Health

Ambulances equipped with modern equipment were handed over to Ukraine as humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan. The total cost of the ambulances exceeded 9 million hryvnias. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine (MoH), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the ambulances are equipped with a full set of equipment for providing emergency medical care during patient transportation.

In particular, the equipment includes an artificial lung ventilation apparatus, oxygen cylinders, a defibrillator-monitor, a capnograph, an electrocardiograph, a blood pressure monitor, a pulse oximeter, a glucometer, a nebulizer, and other modern medical equipment.

The total cost of the transferred vehicles was 9 million 780 thousand hryvnias - reported the agency.

According to the Ministry of Health, the vehicles were handed over to three healthcare facilities in Cherkasy region: Talne Multidisciplinary Hospital, Cherkasy Regional Cardiology Center, and Lysianka Territorial Hospital.

