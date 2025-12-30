$42.060.13
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 11023 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
December 29, 06:48 PM • 15848 views
In Ukraine, the deadlines for mandatory use of payment terminals for individual entrepreneurs have been postponed: for how long?
December 29, 06:36 PM • 14363 views
Received thousands of dollars for "correct" votes: five MPs notified of suspicion
December 29, 03:53 PM • 17409 views
Russia is probably preparing strikes on the capital, on government buildings: Zelenskyy reacted to the statement about the alleged attack on Putin's residence
Exclusive
December 29, 03:25 PM • 19531 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
December 29, 03:12 PM • 18178 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
Exclusive
December 29, 12:21 PM • 21566 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
December 29, 11:59 AM • 22313 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 21430 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
Ukraine received emergency vehicles as part of humanitarian support from Kazakhstan - Ministry of Health

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Ukraine received ambulances from Kazakhstan as part of humanitarian aid. The cost of the ambulances exceeded 9 million hryvnias, and they are equipped with modern equipment for emergency medical care.

Ukraine received emergency vehicles as part of humanitarian support from Kazakhstan - Ministry of Health

Ambulances equipped with modern equipment were handed over to Ukraine as humanitarian aid from Kazakhstan. The total cost of the ambulances exceeded 9 million hryvnias. This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Ukraine (MoH), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the ambulances are equipped with a full set of equipment for providing emergency medical care during patient transportation.

In particular, the equipment includes an artificial lung ventilation apparatus, oxygen cylinders, a defibrillator-monitor, a capnograph, an electrocardiograph, a blood pressure monitor, a pulse oximeter, a glucometer, a nebulizer, and other modern medical equipment.

The total cost of the transferred vehicles was 9 million 780 thousand hryvnias

- reported the agency.

According to the Ministry of Health, the vehicles were handed over to three healthcare facilities in Cherkasy region: Talne Multidisciplinary Hospital, Cherkasy Regional Cardiology Center, and Lysianka Territorial Hospital.

Recall

Pope Leo XIV sent three trucks with over 100,000 servings of instant soups to the regions of Ukraine most affected by hostilities. This humanitarian aid, received from a Korean manufacturer, is important for the population facing damaged civilian infrastructure.

Vita Zelenetska

Health
War in Ukraine
Cherkasy Oblast
charity
Ukraine
Kazakhstan