Georgia extends free medical care for Ukrainians until 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has extended the provision of free medical services to Ukrainians until April 1, 2026. Ukrainian refugees will have access to the same list of services as Georgian citizens under state insurance.

Georgia extends free medical care for Ukrainians until 2026

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze signed an order to extend the term of free medical services for Ukrainians. Citizens who arrived in the country due to hostilities will be able to use state aid until April 1, 2026. This was reported by UNN.

Details

Ukrainian refugees are entitled to the same list of services as Georgian citizens under state insurance. The program includes:

  • emergency care, consultations and childbirth;
    • treatment of diabetes, dialysis and assistance for rare diseases;
      • psychiatric support and mother and child care;
        • treatment of tuberculosis, HIV/AIDS and immunization.

          Conditions for receiving benefits

          Ukrainians who permanently reside in Georgia have the right to free medicine. The status of permanent residence is maintained during short-term trips abroad for up to three days. In case of a long absence from the country, the right to preferential services is lost.

          The Ministry of Health and Social Protection of Georgia is responsible for coordinating the provision of assistance and organizational issues.

          Georgia must normalize relations with the EU "by all means," but without changing course - Prime Minister26.12.25, 09:36 • 2724 views

          Stepan Haftko

          HealthNews of the WorldOur people abroad
          War in Ukraine
          Irakli Kobakhidze
          European Union
          Ukraine
          Georgia