Experts have discovered new spyware for iPhones that can affect millions of devices

Photo: Reuters

Cybersecurity researchers have discovered new malware capable of infiltrating hundreds of millions of iPhones and stealing user data. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The spyware, dubbed "Darksword," was found on dozens of websites, including Ukrainian ones. It allows access to personal information and even users' crypto wallets.

The cyber threat market is growing

Experts note that this is the second time in a month that powerful spyware for Apple devices has been found. This indicates the formation of a market for sophisticated hacking tools that can be used by cybercriminals.

One researcher stated that there is a "proven chain of exploits" that fall into the hands of criminal organizations.

Millions of devices remain vulnerable

Despite Apple having already released security updates, a significant number of iPhones may remain at risk due to outdated software.

Experts urge users to update their systems urgently, as such attacks are becoming increasingly complex and widespread.

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