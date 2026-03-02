$43.100.11
Apple unveiled the new budget iPhone 17e — what's the price and when will it go on sale

Kyiv • UNN

 • 368 views

Apple unveiled the budget iPhone 17e, priced from $599 with 256GB of storage, an A19 chip, and a 48MP camera. Pre-orders start on March 4, with sales beginning on March 11.

Apple unveiled the new budget iPhone 17e — what's the price and when will it go on sale

The iPhone 17e will be available for purchase starting at $599. The model features 256 GB of storage, is equipped with an A19 chip, a C1X modem, a 48 MP camera, and MagSafe. Pre-orders begin on March 4, with sales starting on March 11.

Apple has unveiled a new affordable smartphone, the iPhone 17e, which has become the cheapest model in the iPhone 17 lineup. The base version with 256 GB of storage will cost from $599, which is twice the starting storage capacity compared to the previous generation while maintaining the same initial price, reports UNN.

Details

According to the company, the iPhone 17e received the latest A19 chip, which should provide high performance in everyday tasks, games, and working with artificial intelligence functions.

The smartphone also features a new generation C1X modem. The company claims it provides data transfer speeds up to twice as fast compared to the C1 modem used in the iPhone 16e.

The iPhone 17e camera is a 48 MP Fusion. It supports next-generation portrait photography and 4K Dolby Vision video recording.

The model is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with Ceramic Shield 2 protective glass, which, according to Apple, has three times better scratch resistance compared to the previous version.

The manufacturer specifically emphasizes MagSafe support, which allows for fast wireless charging and compatible accessories.

The iPhone 17e will be available in three matte colors: black, white, and light pink.

Pre-orders for the new product start on March 4, and sales will begin on March 11.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that the smartphone market expects a record decline in 2026 due to a shortage and rising cost of memory. IDC predicts the largest reduction in mobile device shipments in the history of observations.

Oleksandra Vasylenko

