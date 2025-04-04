Apple Inc.

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15636 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 28478 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64683 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213684 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122536 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391814 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310693 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213735 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244215 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255095 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
58%
Popular news

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22762 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45268 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131702 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14813 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14094 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131757 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213684 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391814 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254293 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310693 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Andriy Yermak

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kryvyi Rih

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3054 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14138 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45309 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72089 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57181 views
Actual

9K720 Iskander

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

Telegram

Organizations

Apple Inc.

News by theme

iPhone 17: What is already known about Apple's new line of smartphones

Rumors about the iPhone 17 line have appeared online, including the Air model with a 6. 6-inch display and a single 48MP camera. Changes in design and pricing policy are expected.

News of the World • April 4, 03:09 PM • 10417 views

The biggest rich people lost 208 billion dollars in a day due to Trump's tariffs

The fortunes of the world's 500 richest people fell by $208 billion due to market crashes caused by Trump's tariffs. Zuckerberg, Bezos and Musk were the most affected.

Economy • April 4, 01:47 PM • 9920 views
Exclusive

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

The price increase will affect goods with foreign components. Prices for products with Ukrainian parts will hardly change, but overall inflation will affect the cost of all goods.

Economy • April 4, 01:24 PM • 64684 views

Trump's tariffs led to the sharpest fall in US stocks since COVID: the situation in the markets

Global stock markets fell after Trump announced new tariffs. Nike, Apple, H&amp;M and other companies that depend on imports were the most affected.

Economy • April 4, 10:30 AM • 3646 views

iPhone could soar in price to $2300 due to Trump's tariffs - Reuters

Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods may force Apple to raise prices on the iPhone. The most expensive model may cost around $2300, which will lead to a drop in demand.

Economy • April 4, 08:55 AM • 10886 views

Trump's tariffs hit Europe and China harder than expected - analysts

Barclays analysts warn that new US tariffs, especially for Europe and China, could lead to a recession. High tariffs and uncertainty create risks for corporate profits.

Economy • April 3, 11:33 AM • 9856 views
Exclusive

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

US tariffs of 10% are insignificant for Ukraine due to the small volume of trade. Experts warn that Trump's economic policy may trigger a global crisis, especially for America itself.

Economy • April 3, 09:14 AM • 372829 views

The US is introducing new tariffs: Apple may raise prices on its products - NYT

The US is imposing high tariffs on goods from Vietnam, India and China, which will increase Apple's costs. The company may raise prices on iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches or suffer financial losses.

News of the World • April 3, 07:05 AM • 6656 views

April Fools' Day and Apple Company Day: what else is celebrated on April 1

On April 1, the world celebrates April Fools' Day, the ecological holiday of birds, and the anniversary of Apple. They also honor the memory of Mary of Egypt, who helps to obtain forgiveness from the Lord.

Society • April 1, 03:20 AM • 15226 views

China to review BlackRock's deal to buy Panama Canal ports - FT

Chinese regulator to review deal between CK Hutchison and BlackRock consortium over ports in Panama. Beijing fears the deal's impact on competition in shipping and trade.

News of the World • March 29, 01:30 PM • 21941 views

The EU intends to fine Apple and Meta – what tech giants violated

The European Union plans to impose fines on Apple and Meta for violating the Digital Markets Act. The fines may be smaller to avoid conflict with the United States.

News of the World • March 28, 10:35 AM • 24719 views

Tax war with Apple smuggling: how market participants react

The State Tax Service uncovered schemes to evade VAT for more than UAH 286 million in the "Yabko" and Yabluka networks.

Economy • March 27, 09:17 AM • 275928 views

Chinese Vice Premier urges Asian leaders to resist protectionism in veiled criticism of US

Chinese Senior Official Ding Xuexiang called for expanded cooperation and opposed protectionism, hinting at destabilizing trade relations with the US. China seeks to attract investment.

News of the World • March 27, 06:25 AM • 27843 views

BMW integrates Alibaba-backed AI into cars for the Chinese market

BMW is collaborating with Alibaba to integrate Banma AI into cars. This will create an intelligent assistant for drivers in China.

Economy • March 26, 02:41 PM • 24181 views

How to use iPhone and be as productive as possible

Learn how to get the most out of your iPhone to increase productivity. Task automation, useful applications, display and battery optimization.

Business News • March 25, 03:43 PM • 103889 views

Kravchenko: State Tax Service uncovered a scheme to evade VAT payments of over UAH 286 million in Apple tech sales networks

The State Tax Service uncovered a "business fragmentation" scheme in two Apple tech sales networks.

Economy • March 25, 10:25 AM • 15349 views

Samsung and Apple have become the most popular smartphone brands among Ukrainians

According to Viber, Samsung has overtaken Apple in popularity. Android dominates, but iOS is gaining momentum, and the most popular models are iPhone 11 and 13.

Economy • March 25, 09:37 AM • 14423 views

SAP ousts Novo Nordisk from the throne of Europe's most valuable company

German software developer SAP has overtaken Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk to become Europe's most valuable company, with a valuation of €312 billion. SAP shares rose by 40%.

Economy • March 24, 04:31 PM • 11823 views

China touted its business potential at a meeting with Apple, Pfizer and other US companies

China's Deputy Prime Minister assured foreign companies' CEOs of the country's business potential. Investment banks cautiously improved their forecasts for China for 2025, but did not reach the official growth forecast.

News of the World • March 24, 01:54 PM • 7560 views

China leads in the development of 6G, the US and Europe are lagging behind - media

China is actively implementing 6G, setting technological standards. The US and Europe are in no hurry to develop 6G due to the slow deployment of 5G.

Technologies • March 24, 07:46 AM • 21608 views

For the first time in a decade, no CEO in the US received $100 million in a year - WSJ

In 2024, no CEO in the US received a salary of $100 million. Executive compensation has increased, but no one has reached the $100 million mark.

Economy • March 24, 06:54 AM • 22717 views

Apple plans to embed a video camera and AI into its watches to analyze the surrounding world

Apple plans to add a camera with AI to the Apple Watch for object recognition and text translation. The company aims to integrate this feature into future devices, including AirPods.

News of the World • March 24, 02:36 AM • 47175 views

Johnson & Johnson invests $55 billion in US factories to avoid Trump tariffs

Johnson &amp; Johnson invests $55 billion in US factories to avoid Trump tariffs. The company plans to build four factories, one of which is in Wilson, North Carolina.

News of the World • March 21, 03:52 PM • 12252 views

Poems by little-known poets of the Executed Renaissance appeared in podcasts on MEGOGO

Join the flash mob, read and spread the creativity of artists.

Business News • March 18, 10:13 AM • 80687 views

AirPods will be able to translate conversations in real time thanks to the iOS 19 update

Apple plans to add a real-time conversation translation feature to AirPods with the release of iOS 19. This will allow users to communicate with people who speak other languages directly through the headphones.

News of the World • March 14, 12:00 AM • 19292 views

iPhone 16e: budget smartphone from Apple with new options

Apple presented the new iPhone 16e with A18 chip, 48 MP camera, and artificial intelligence features. The model has increased battery life and has become a potential replacement for the iPhone SE line.

Business News • March 11, 03:18 PM • 20223 views

Clients of Ukrainian banks have reported issues with cashless payments: what is known

Users of payment systems Visa and Mastercard report that they are unable to make payments in stores. The biggest problems are observed in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Lviv.

Society • March 9, 10:01 AM • 46408 views

Apple introduced the MacBook Air with M4: new power and blue color

Apple announced the updated MacBook Air with the M4 processor, which is twice as fast as the M1. The laptop features a new webcam, AI support, and up to 18 hours of battery life.

Technologies • March 6, 01:28 AM • 16016 views

Apple has introduced a new iPad Air with the M3 chip: what has changed and what to expect next

Apple has released an updated iPad Air with the M3 processor, which operates 60% faster for AI tasks. The company is also preparing a new budget iPad, an updated iPad Pro, and a MacBook Air.

Technologies • March 4, 03:20 PM • 14176 views

“The end of an era": Microsoft to end support for Skype platform in May 2025

Microsoft will stop supporting Skype in May 2025, replacing it with Teams. The company has already begun warning Windows users about the upcoming platform shutdown and suggests switching to Teams.

News of the World • February 28, 10:48 AM • 26262 views