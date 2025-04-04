Apple Inc.

Rumors about the iPhone 17 line have appeared online, including the Air model with a 6. 6-inch display and a single 48MP camera. Changes in design and pricing policy are expected.
The fortunes of the world's 500 richest people fell by $208 billion due to market crashes caused by Trump's tariffs. Zuckerberg, Bezos and Musk were the most affected.
The price increase will affect goods with foreign components. Prices for products with Ukrainian parts will hardly change, but overall inflation will affect the cost of all goods.
Global stock markets fell after Trump announced new tariffs. Nike, Apple, H&M and other companies that depend on imports were the most affected.
Trump's tariffs on Chinese goods may force Apple to raise prices on the iPhone. The most expensive model may cost around $2300, which will lead to a drop in demand.
Barclays analysts warn that new US tariffs, especially for Europe and China, could lead to a recession. High tariffs and uncertainty create risks for corporate profits.
US tariffs of 10% are insignificant for Ukraine due to the small volume of trade. Experts warn that Trump's economic policy may trigger a global crisis, especially for America itself.
The US is imposing high tariffs on goods from Vietnam, India and China, which will increase Apple's costs. The company may raise prices on iPhones, iPads and Apple Watches or suffer financial losses.
On April 1, the world celebrates April Fools' Day, the ecological holiday of birds, and the anniversary of Apple. They also honor the memory of Mary of Egypt, who helps to obtain forgiveness from the Lord.
Chinese regulator to review deal between CK Hutchison and BlackRock consortium over ports in Panama. Beijing fears the deal's impact on competition in shipping and trade.
The European Union plans to impose fines on Apple and Meta for violating the Digital Markets Act. The fines may be smaller to avoid conflict with the United States.
The State Tax Service uncovered schemes to evade VAT for more than UAH 286 million in the "Yabko" and Yabluka networks.
Chinese Senior Official Ding Xuexiang called for expanded cooperation and opposed protectionism, hinting at destabilizing trade relations with the US. China seeks to attract investment.
BMW is collaborating with Alibaba to integrate Banma AI into cars. This will create an intelligent assistant for drivers in China.
Learn how to get the most out of your iPhone to increase productivity. Task automation, useful applications, display and battery optimization.
The State Tax Service uncovered a "business fragmentation" scheme in two Apple tech sales networks.
According to Viber, Samsung has overtaken Apple in popularity. Android dominates, but iOS is gaining momentum, and the most popular models are iPhone 11 and 13.
German software developer SAP has overtaken Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk to become Europe's most valuable company, with a valuation of €312 billion. SAP shares rose by 40%.
China's Deputy Prime Minister assured foreign companies' CEOs of the country's business potential. Investment banks cautiously improved their forecasts for China for 2025, but did not reach the official growth forecast.
China is actively implementing 6G, setting technological standards. The US and Europe are in no hurry to develop 6G due to the slow deployment of 5G.
In 2024, no CEO in the US received a salary of $100 million. Executive compensation has increased, but no one has reached the $100 million mark.
Apple plans to add a camera with AI to the Apple Watch for object recognition and text translation. The company aims to integrate this feature into future devices, including AirPods.
Johnson & Johnson invests $55 billion in US factories to avoid Trump tariffs. The company plans to build four factories, one of which is in Wilson, North Carolina.
Apple plans to add a real-time conversation translation feature to AirPods with the release of iOS 19. This will allow users to communicate with people who speak other languages directly through the headphones.
Apple presented the new iPhone 16e with A18 chip, 48 MP camera, and artificial intelligence features. The model has increased battery life and has become a potential replacement for the iPhone SE line.
Users of payment systems Visa and Mastercard report that they are unable to make payments in stores. The biggest problems are observed in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Lviv.
Apple announced the updated MacBook Air with the M4 processor, which is twice as fast as the M1. The laptop features a new webcam, AI support, and up to 18 hours of battery life.
Apple has released an updated iPad Air with the M3 processor, which operates 60% faster for AI tasks. The company is also preparing a new budget iPad, an updated iPad Pro, and a MacBook Air.
Microsoft will stop supporting Skype in May 2025, replacing it with Teams. The company has already begun warning Windows users about the upcoming platform shutdown and suggests switching to Teams.