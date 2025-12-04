"Threatens state security": "Roskomnadzor" completely blocked FaceTime in Russia

Photo: t.me/spravdi

The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media ("Roskomnadzor" - ed.) has finally blocked the FaceTime messenger, Apple's online call service. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

Details

The official reason for the blocking is called "security threat" and "use for illegal purposes". At the same time, the Center for Strategic Communications calls such actions another manifestation of digital isolation introduced by the Russian regime.

The digital isolation of the regime is reaching a new level. Less communication - more control - the message says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Russian authorities no longer hide their interference in the communication sphere: the disconnection of mobile Internet in the Russian Federation is now openly presented as a decision approved at the highest level.

In addition, from March 1, 2026, the Russian government will grant the supervisory body "Roskomnadzor" the right to block any websites and disconnect the Russian segment of the Internet from the global network.