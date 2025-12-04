$42.200.13
Exclusive
11:24 AM • 2124 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
09:37 AM • 4968 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
December 3, 11:09 PM • 20150 views
Witkoff and Kushner to meet Umerov on December 4 - AP
December 3, 09:56 PM • 35801 views
"I don't know what the Kremlin will do": Trump commented on the meeting of American negotiators with Putin
Exclusive
December 3, 04:02 PM • 33965 views
This is no longer a blind "kamikaze", but a platform that can be brought to the target in real time: expert on the modernization of "Shaheds"Video
Exclusive
December 3, 03:15 PM • 44419 views
Rada adopted the state budget for 2026: what it means for the economy and exchange rates
December 3, 01:24 PM • 53998 views
EU proposes to cover two-thirds of Ukraine's financing needs for two years - €90 billion: von der Leyen explained two options for a solution
December 3, 01:22 PM • 27263 views
Parliament adopted the Budget for 2026
December 3, 11:38 AM • 30028 views
Five countries announced new PURL packages for American weapons for Ukraine, two - practical assistance: how much was allocated
December 3, 09:59 AM • 26284 views
Zelenskyy announced meetings of Umerov and Hnatov with advisors to European leaders in Brussels, followed by preparations for a meeting with representatives of Trump
"Threatens state security": "Roskomnadzor" completely blocked FaceTime in Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 422 views

The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media has finally blocked the FaceTime messenger. The official reason for the blocking was "threat to security" and "use for illegal purposes."

"Threatens state security": "Roskomnadzor" completely blocked FaceTime in Russia
Photo: t.me/spravdi

The Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media ("Roskomnadzor" - ed.) has finally blocked the FaceTime messenger, Apple's online call service. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Center for Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

Details

The official reason for the blocking is called "security threat" and "use for illegal purposes". At the same time, the Center for Strategic Communications calls such actions another manifestation of digital isolation introduced by the Russian regime.

The digital isolation of the regime is reaching a new level. Less communication - more control

 - the message says.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the Russian authorities no longer hide their interference in the communication sphere: the disconnection of mobile Internet in the Russian Federation is now openly presented as a decision approved at the highest level.

In addition, from March 1, 2026, the Russian government will grant the supervisory body "Roskomnadzor" the right to block any websites and disconnect the Russian segment of the Internet from the global network.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Russian propaganda
Ukraine
Apple Inc.