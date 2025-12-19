How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos

$42.340.00
The Cabinet of Ministers approved negotiating positions on EU accession for Clusters 4 and 5
03:34 PM • 1632 views
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 3748 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 11953 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 12301 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 12774 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14917 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12349 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18751 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10842 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
One of Odesa's largest residential areas without electricity, water, and heating due to Russian attack: consequences shownPhotoVideoDecember 19, 06:44 AM • 5006 views
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisionedDecember 19, 09:27 AM • 11037 views
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know10:04 AM • 19412 views
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversationsVideo10:41 AM • 18021 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 20616 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 25543 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 51856 views
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tipsDecember 18, 11:44 AM • 57567 views
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 07:12 PM • 39583 views
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been releasedVideoDecember 17, 04:22 PM • 37954 views
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 millionDecember 17, 12:18 PM • 44261 views
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museumPhotoVideoDecember 17, 06:16 AM • 49221 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14921 views

According to the State Emergency Service, "Points of Invincibility" are operating around the clock in Odesa fire stations: light, heat, water, and assistance to those who need it.

How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos

Odesa has been without electricity for a week, and in some places, without water. The State Emergency Service called this period a "week of resilience" and showed how the city is holding up, UNN reports.

A week of resilience: since December 12, Odesa has been without electricity, and in some places, without water. It's tough. But the city is holding on! Rescuers from different regions of Ukraine came to help Odesa residents. In areas where there is no water, tank trucks with drinking and technical water are located.

- the message says.

According to the State Emergency Service, "Points of Invincibility" operate around the clock in the city's fire departments: light, heat, water, and assistance to those who need it.

Schools in Odesa operate in a mixed format

As reported by Odesa Vice Mayor Kostyantyn Talalayev, according to the recommendations of the Odesa City Military Administration and the Department of Education and Science of the Odesa City Council, in the morning, school principals were sent a message asking them to independently determine the optimal learning format.

The mixed learning format involves a combination of in-person and distance learning. Each principal makes a decision depending on the situation in their district.

How learning is organized:

▪️ synchronous model: after the air raid alert ends, teachers send students a link to connect to an online lesson. If there is light and internet, children can participate in real-time learning.

▪️ asynchronous model: if there is no stable connection, students receive assignments via messengers or Google Classroom. They discuss completed work with the teacher after returning to school.

In addition, duty groups work in schools, gymnasiums, lyceums, and out-of-school education institutions. This allows parents to leave their children in a group under the supervision of teachers. Thus, every child has the opportunity to continue learning - regardless of the circumstances.

Russian attack on energy infrastructure in Odesa region led to a state-level emergency17.12.25, 14:00 • 3302 views

