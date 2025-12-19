How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos

Odesa has been without electricity for a week, and in some places, without water. The State Emergency Service called this period a "week of resilience" and showed how the city is holding up, UNN reports.

A week of resilience: since December 12, Odesa has been without electricity, and in some places, without water. It's tough. But the city is holding on! Rescuers from different regions of Ukraine came to help Odesa residents. In areas where there is no water, tank trucks with drinking and technical water are located. - the message says.

According to the State Emergency Service, "Points of Invincibility" operate around the clock in the city's fire departments: light, heat, water, and assistance to those who need it.

Schools in Odesa operate in a mixed format

As reported by Odesa Vice Mayor Kostyantyn Talalayev, according to the recommendations of the Odesa City Military Administration and the Department of Education and Science of the Odesa City Council, in the morning, school principals were sent a message asking them to independently determine the optimal learning format.

The mixed learning format involves a combination of in-person and distance learning. Each principal makes a decision depending on the situation in their district.

How learning is organized:

▪️ synchronous model: after the air raid alert ends, teachers send students a link to connect to an online lesson. If there is light and internet, children can participate in real-time learning.

▪️ asynchronous model: if there is no stable connection, students receive assignments via messengers or Google Classroom. They discuss completed work with the teacher after returning to school.

In addition, duty groups work in schools, gymnasiums, lyceums, and out-of-school education institutions. This allows parents to leave their children in a group under the supervision of teachers. Thus, every child has the opportunity to continue learning - regardless of the circumstances.

Russian attack on energy infrastructure in Odesa region led to a state-level emergency