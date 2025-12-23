$42.150.10
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Italy changed the text of the national anthem: the final exclamation was removed from "Brothers of Italy"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 76 views

The Italian government has made adjustments to the performance of the national anthem, removing the traditional word "Sì!" from it at the end. The changes concern the final part of the anthem "Brothers of Italy", which ended with the phrase "We are ready to die, we are ready to die, Italy calls! Yes!".

Italy changed the text of the national anthem: the final exclamation was removed from "Brothers of Italy"

The Italian government has made adjustments to the performance of the national anthem, removing the emphatic word "Sì!" (Yes!), which traditionally sounded at the end. As government sources reported on Tuesday, relevant instructions have already been issued by the General Staff of Defense in accordance with a presidential decree. This is reported by UNN with reference to information from Reuters.

Details

The changes concern the final part of the anthem "Brothers of Italy" (Fratelli d'Italia). Previously, the composition ended with the phrase: "We are ready to die, we are ready to die, Italy calls! Yes!". From now on, the last word will not be officially used during solemn events.

The removal of the word "Sì" was first noticed by the newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano, after which the information was confirmed by the Ministry of Defense and the office of President Sergio Mattarella. The administration of the head of state emphasized that the decision has no political overtones.

The modification was made not for political reasons, but for the purity of the text, as an addition to the original text was removed 

- a source in the presidential administration reported.

Historical discrepancy between text and music

The text of the anthem was written by the poet Goffredo Mameli in 1847, even before the unification of Italy. The word "Sì" was not in his manuscript. However, this exclamation appeared in the original musical score created in the same year by the composer Michele Novaro.

The government decided to prioritize Mameli's poetic original source. Reproductions of the original texts and scores are already posted on the official government website for review. It is noteworthy that the name of the anthem coincides with the name of the party of the current Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, but the reform concerns purely technical bringing of the symbol to historical compliance.

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Giorgia Meloni
Reuters
Italy
Apple Inc.