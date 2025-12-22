Python skin shoes, Zelenskyy's iPad, and a sack of rice: Meloni put state gifts up for auction

$42.250.09
Exclusive
02:35 PM
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
Tags
Authors
Popular news
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 27026 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 29384 views
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding TrumpDecember 22, 09:41 AM • 22138 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 20694 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'01:13 PM • 11316 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:35 PM
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions11:19 AM • 20731 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 57800 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 79832 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 114135 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideo02:33 PM • 2980 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 29423 views
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84December 22, 07:57 AM • 27066 views
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with AmazonDecember 20, 07:10 PM • 32574 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in FloridaDecember 20, 06:35 PM • 33442 views
Python skin shoes, Zelenskyy's iPad, and a sack of rice: Meloni put state gifts up for auction

Kyiv • UNN

 40 views

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni put more than 270 state gifts up for auction, including python skin shoes and an iPad from Zelenskyy. The total value of the lots is about 800,000 euros, and the sale is due to a law prohibiting keeping gifts worth more than 300 euros.

Python skin shoes, Zelenskyy's iPad, and a sack of rice: Meloni put state gifts up for auction

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has put up for auction over 270 state gifts, including python shoes, Zelenskyy's iPad, and a bag of rice. Meloni is forced to sell them by a law that does not allow her to keep gifts worth more than 300 euros; the total value of the lots is about 800,000 euros. This is reported by Bild, writes UNN.

Details

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has received many gifts from leaders of other states, which she has now put up for sale. For example, Argentine President Javier Milei gave her a statuette depicting himself with a chainsaw, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán gave her a porcelain coffee set from the legendary Hungarian brand Herend. Along with the set, Orbán, for some reason, gave Meloni not coffee, but six bottles of white wine. They are also on auction in Rome.

Other lots include blue python leather shoes with a gold heel from a Saudi designer, a gray silk scarf with photos of some 20th-century Albanians from Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, a diamond necklace from Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev... There's even a bag of rice from the Prime Minister of Pakistan. In total, over 270 different gifts from all over the world.

Swiss MPs demand investigation into whether gifts to Trump violated anti-corruption law27.11.25, 20:20 • 11136 views

Other amusing gifts include an iPad from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (as a symbol of an unbreakable bond), a skateboard from the city of Montesilvano, Alpine and Bersaglieri hats, and a piece of high-voltage cable from CERN.

- adds the publication.

The estimated value of all these gifts is about 800,000 euros. Meloni is selling them not because she didn't like them: by law, she cannot keep gifts worth more than 300 euros.

Meloni did not rule out the idea of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, but considers their use "far from easy"17.12.25, 15:19 • 3060 views

Olga Rozgon

