Python skin shoes, Zelenskyy's iPad, and a sack of rice: Meloni put state gifts up for auction

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has put up for auction over 270 state gifts, including python shoes, Zelenskyy's iPad, and a bag of rice. Meloni is forced to sell them by a law that does not allow her to keep gifts worth more than 300 euros; the total value of the lots is about 800,000 euros. This is reported by Bild, writes UNN.

Details

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has received many gifts from leaders of other states, which she has now put up for sale. For example, Argentine President Javier Milei gave her a statuette depicting himself with a chainsaw, and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán gave her a porcelain coffee set from the legendary Hungarian brand Herend. Along with the set, Orbán, for some reason, gave Meloni not coffee, but six bottles of white wine. They are also on auction in Rome.

Other lots include blue python leather shoes with a gold heel from a Saudi designer, a gray silk scarf with photos of some 20th-century Albanians from Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, a diamond necklace from Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev... There's even a bag of rice from the Prime Minister of Pakistan. In total, over 270 different gifts from all over the world.

Swiss MPs demand investigation into whether gifts to Trump violated anti-corruption law

Other amusing gifts include an iPad from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (as a symbol of an unbreakable bond), a skateboard from the city of Montesilvano, Alpine and Bersaglieri hats, and a piece of high-voltage cable from CERN. - adds the publication.

The estimated value of all these gifts is about 800,000 euros. Meloni is selling them not because she didn't like them: by law, she cannot keep gifts worth more than 300 euros.

Meloni did not rule out the idea of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine, but considers their use "far from easy"