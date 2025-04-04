$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14725 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 26475 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63609 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 211988 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121596 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390462 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309661 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213548 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244120 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255042 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
1.9m/s
56%
Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 21966 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44156 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130276 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 13892 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13035 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130329 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 211988 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390462 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253606 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 309661 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2324 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13070 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44194 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71831 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56959 views
Global prices for vegetable oil and butter soared in March - FAO

In March, global prices for oil and butter rose due to reduced production and high demand. The FAO Food Price Index exceeded last year's figure by 6.9%.

Economy • April 4, 12:35 PM • 8320 views

IAEA head Grossi is "seriously considering" running for UN Secretary-General

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has announced his intention to run for UN Secretary-General in 2026, when António Guterres' term expires. He also noted the "paralysis" of the UN Security Council.

Politics • April 2, 10:55 AM • 14947 views

Maradona's autopsy: the football legend died in agony, after 12 hours of agony

Experts announced the results of the autopsy of Diego Maradona, who died of respiratory failure and cardiac arrest after 12 hours of agony. The trial of doctors is ongoing in Argentina.

Sports • March 28, 11:38 AM • 27336 views

In Argentina, the trial has begun in the case of Diego Maradona's death

In San Isidro, the trial against Diego Maradona's medical team has started, accused of "simple manslaughter due to negligence". The defendants face 8 to 25 years in prison, and the case includes nearly 200 witnesses.

Sports • March 11, 02:44 PM • 17151 views

At least 16 dead: a three-day national mourning has been declared in Argentina for the flood victims

In the Argentine city of Bahía Blanca, at least 16 people have died due to severe storms and heavy rains. Authorities have evacuated over 1500 residents and declared a three-day national mourning.

News of the World • March 10, 11:56 AM • 14594 views

Neymar returns to the Brazil national team after injury: what is known about his form

Star forward Neymar has been called up to the Brazil national team after a 1. 5-year break due to a knee injury. In the last 4 matches for "Santos", he scored 3 goals and provided 3 assists.

Sports • March 6, 06:58 PM • 20127 views

Death of One Direction's Liam Payne: shocking details emerge

A toxicology report revealed high levels of alcohol and drugs in Liam Payne's blood. A few hours before his death, the singer met with two prostitutes in a hotel room.

News of the World • February 26, 03:21 PM • 23076 views

For just the third time: Pope Francis will skip Angelus prayer

The Pope has been hospitalized with pneumonia in both lungs and will remain in the hospital for at least a week. Doctors report that the pontiff's condition is stable but requires long-term treatment.

News of the World • February 22, 06:15 PM • 29476 views

Grimes sent a disturbing message to Musk about their child during his chainsaw performance

The singer Grimes publicly appealed to Elon Musk for ignoring reports of their child's serious medical problems. Musk was attending the CPAC conference and did not respond to the mother's request.

Society • February 21, 11:23 AM • 26327 views

After three years of waiting: FC25 developers announce Maradona's return to the game

EA Sports announced the return of Diego Maradona to its football simulator EA FC25 on February 14. The legendary footballer's card was removed from the game in 2022 due to copyright disputes.

Sports • February 10, 06:42 PM • 33572 views

Not Danilov: Zelensky appointed ambassador to Moldova

Paun Rogovey has been appointed as Ukraine's new ambassador to Moldova, replacing the previously announced Danilov. Yuriy Klymenko, who is already ambassador to Argentina, will concurrently head the embassy in Uruguay.

Politics • February 7, 09:20 PM • 48593 views

Argentina follows the US in withdrawing from the WHO

The administration of Argentine President Javier Millais has announced the country's withdrawal from the World Health Organization. The decision is explained as a defense of sovereignty and criticism of WHO's actions during the pandemic.

News of the World • February 5, 03:03 PM • 28908 views

Mass LGBT march in Argentina due to President Milei's scandalous speech in Davos

Thousands of Argentines marched in 23 cities across the country after President Milea's speech in Davos. The protesters opposed his statements about the LGBTIQ+ community and his plans to abolish gender policies.

News of the World • February 2, 08:25 AM • 36996 views

The Big Mac index showed that the hryvnia is one of the most undervalued currencies in the world

According to the Big Mac index, the hryvnia is undervalued by 50. 7% and should be worth 20.73 UAH to the dollar instead of 42.0. Ukraine ranked sixth among the world's most undervalued currencies.

Economy • January 30, 11:00 AM • 25500 views

International Day of Mobilization against the Threat of Nuclear War: what is being celebrated on January 29

January 29 is the International Day of Mobilization against the Threat of Nuclear War, established after the signing of the 1985 Delhi Declaration. It is also Jigsaw Puzzle Day, founded by Jodi Gill in 1994.

Society • January 29, 05:00 AM • 30152 views

Zelensky names conditions for negotiations with Russia

President Zelenskyy has outlined the conditions for starting negotiations with Russia. The key requirements are security guarantees and the withdrawal of Russian troops to their positions by February 24, 2022.

War • January 23, 01:46 AM • 114106 views

Netflix to raise subscription prices in a number of countries after user growth

Netflix has announced an increase in subscription prices in the US, Canada, Argentina, and Portugal. The number of subscribers increased by 19 million, and the company's net profit doubled to $1.8 billion.

Technologies • January 22, 02:03 PM • 113377 views

Apple CEO to donate $1 million to Trump's inauguration - media

Tim Cook plans to personally donate $1 million to Donald Trump's inaugural committee. The inaugural committee aims to raise more than $150 million from various companies and individuals.

News of the World • January 4, 07:26 PM • 36890 views

Names of 425,000 alleged Nazi collaborators of World War II in the Netherlands published

A database with the names of 425,000 suspected collaborators with the Nazis during World War II has been published in the Netherlands. The archive contains data on war criminals, NSB members, and those who were found not guilty.

News of the World • January 3, 05:32 PM • 24484 views

Venezuela offers from 500 to 100 thousand US dollars for the detention of oppositionist Gonzalez

Maduro's government has announced a reward for information on the whereabouts of opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez. The opposition leader plans to return to Venezuela on January 10 to take over as president from Maduro.

News of the World • January 3, 03:46 PM • 23227 views

Death of ex-One Direction member Liam Payne: five people charged

In Argentina, a court has indicted five people in the case of Liam Payne's death, including his friend and hotel staff. Alcohol, cocaine and antidepressants were found in the singer's blood.

News of the World • December 30, 08:53 AM • 21237 views

Zelensky invited Argentine President Milei to Ukraine

President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with Argentine leader Javier Millais. The parties discussed economic and security cooperation, as well as partnership within Mercosur.

Politics • December 28, 02:53 AM • 38307 views

Olena Zelenska on the achievements of 2024: 18 new audio guides and hundreds of books for Ukrainians in the world

In 2024, we launched 18 new Ukrainian-language audio guides to cultural sites around the world. We also donated hundreds of Ukrainian books to libraries in 8 countries as part of the Ukrainian Bookshelves project.

Culture • December 27, 03:42 PM • 24850 views

Ukrainian corn exports: December ended with record volumes

In December, Ukraine exported almost 1. 7 million tons of corn, with an expected surplus of 2 million tons. Prices remain at 205-207 USD/t, with the potential to rise to 210-215 USD/t in January.

Economy • December 26, 10:47 AM • 30939 views

Six embassies in Kyiv were damaged by the Russian strike: Foreign Ministry reports on the aftermath

Russian shelling in Kyiv damaged a building with 6 embassies, including broken windows and damaged ceilings. There were no injuries among the diplomats.

War • December 20, 11:54 AM • 19751 views

Trump invited the presidents of two more countries to his inauguration

Donald Trump has invited the presidents of Argentina and El Salvador to his inauguration, breaking with US political tradition. Javier Milei has already confirmed his participation, while Naib Buchele is still hesitating due to security concerns.

News of the World • December 18, 03:07 AM • 20235 views

Javier Miley is likely to attend Donald Trump's inauguration in January

Donald Trump has invited Javier Millais to the inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2025. This is the first time in history that the US president-elect has invited his Argentine counterpart to such an event.

News of the World • December 17, 07:32 AM • 17737 views

Ukraine's national team has received rivals in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, and FIFA is involved in another scandal

Ukraine's national team was placed in Group D with France/Croatia, Iceland, and Azerbaijan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. During the draw, FIFA showed a map of Ukraine without Crimea.

Sports • December 13, 12:42 PM • 17030 views

Putin incognito rewarded Russian spies from Slovenia: declassified materials

Artem and Anna Dultsev, who worked under the guise of Argentinians, received the Order of Courage from Putin. The information about the award was disclosed through the magazine “Rozvidnik”, the official publication of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.

News of the World • December 10, 09:25 PM • 17686 views

Zelensky discussed cooperation in the defense of Ukraine with the delegation of Latin American countries

A delegation from 14 Latin American countries arrived in Kyiv to participate in the Parliamentary Conference. Zelensky discussed with representatives issues of cooperation, the formula for peace and the return of deported children.

War • November 29, 11:46 PM • 20471 views