In March, global prices for oil and butter rose due to reduced production and high demand. The FAO Food Price Index exceeded last year's figure by 6.9%.
IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi has announced his intention to run for UN Secretary-General in 2026, when António Guterres' term expires. He also noted the "paralysis" of the UN Security Council.
Experts announced the results of the autopsy of Diego Maradona, who died of respiratory failure and cardiac arrest after 12 hours of agony. The trial of doctors is ongoing in Argentina.
In San Isidro, the trial against Diego Maradona's medical team has started, accused of "simple manslaughter due to negligence". The defendants face 8 to 25 years in prison, and the case includes nearly 200 witnesses.
In the Argentine city of Bahía Blanca, at least 16 people have died due to severe storms and heavy rains. Authorities have evacuated over 1500 residents and declared a three-day national mourning.
Star forward Neymar has been called up to the Brazil national team after a 1. 5-year break due to a knee injury. In the last 4 matches for "Santos", he scored 3 goals and provided 3 assists.
A toxicology report revealed high levels of alcohol and drugs in Liam Payne's blood. A few hours before his death, the singer met with two prostitutes in a hotel room.
The Pope has been hospitalized with pneumonia in both lungs and will remain in the hospital for at least a week. Doctors report that the pontiff's condition is stable but requires long-term treatment.
The singer Grimes publicly appealed to Elon Musk for ignoring reports of their child's serious medical problems. Musk was attending the CPAC conference and did not respond to the mother's request.
EA Sports announced the return of Diego Maradona to its football simulator EA FC25 on February 14. The legendary footballer's card was removed from the game in 2022 due to copyright disputes.
Paun Rogovey has been appointed as Ukraine's new ambassador to Moldova, replacing the previously announced Danilov. Yuriy Klymenko, who is already ambassador to Argentina, will concurrently head the embassy in Uruguay.
The administration of Argentine President Javier Millais has announced the country's withdrawal from the World Health Organization. The decision is explained as a defense of sovereignty and criticism of WHO's actions during the pandemic.
Thousands of Argentines marched in 23 cities across the country after President Milea's speech in Davos. The protesters opposed his statements about the LGBTIQ+ community and his plans to abolish gender policies.
According to the Big Mac index, the hryvnia is undervalued by 50. 7% and should be worth 20.73 UAH to the dollar instead of 42.0. Ukraine ranked sixth among the world's most undervalued currencies.
January 29 is the International Day of Mobilization against the Threat of Nuclear War, established after the signing of the 1985 Delhi Declaration. It is also Jigsaw Puzzle Day, founded by Jodi Gill in 1994.
President Zelenskyy has outlined the conditions for starting negotiations with Russia. The key requirements are security guarantees and the withdrawal of Russian troops to their positions by February 24, 2022.
Netflix has announced an increase in subscription prices in the US, Canada, Argentina, and Portugal. The number of subscribers increased by 19 million, and the company's net profit doubled to $1.8 billion.
Tim Cook plans to personally donate $1 million to Donald Trump's inaugural committee. The inaugural committee aims to raise more than $150 million from various companies and individuals.
A database with the names of 425,000 suspected collaborators with the Nazis during World War II has been published in the Netherlands. The archive contains data on war criminals, NSB members, and those who were found not guilty.
Maduro's government has announced a reward for information on the whereabouts of opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez. The opposition leader plans to return to Venezuela on January 10 to take over as president from Maduro.
In Argentina, a court has indicted five people in the case of Liam Payne's death, including his friend and hotel staff. Alcohol, cocaine and antidepressants were found in the singer's blood.
President of Ukraine had a phone conversation with Argentine leader Javier Millais. The parties discussed economic and security cooperation, as well as partnership within Mercosur.
In 2024, we launched 18 new Ukrainian-language audio guides to cultural sites around the world. We also donated hundreds of Ukrainian books to libraries in 8 countries as part of the Ukrainian Bookshelves project.
In December, Ukraine exported almost 1. 7 million tons of corn, with an expected surplus of 2 million tons. Prices remain at 205-207 USD/t, with the potential to rise to 210-215 USD/t in January.
Russian shelling in Kyiv damaged a building with 6 embassies, including broken windows and damaged ceilings. There were no injuries among the diplomats.
Donald Trump has invited the presidents of Argentina and El Salvador to his inauguration, breaking with US political tradition. Javier Milei has already confirmed his participation, while Naib Buchele is still hesitating due to security concerns.
Donald Trump has invited Javier Millais to the inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2025. This is the first time in history that the US president-elect has invited his Argentine counterpart to such an event.
Ukraine's national team was placed in Group D with France/Croatia, Iceland, and Azerbaijan in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. During the draw, FIFA showed a map of Ukraine without Crimea.
Artem and Anna Dultsev, who worked under the guise of Argentinians, received the Order of Courage from Putin. The information about the award was disclosed through the magazine “Rozvidnik”, the official publication of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.
A delegation from 14 Latin American countries arrived in Kyiv to participate in the Parliamentary Conference. Zelensky discussed with representatives issues of cooperation, the formula for peace and the return of deported children.