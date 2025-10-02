Italian police seized 21 works from a Dali exhibition on suspicion of forgery

The Italian art protection service has seized 21 works from a major exhibition in Parma dedicated to Salvador Dalí, due to suspicions of forgery. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

It is noted that the exhibition "Dalí: Between Art and Myth" lasted only a few days at Palazzo Tarasconi, after which the police confiscated allegedly fake works, including drawings, tapestries, and engravings.

Doubts about the authenticity of the works arose in January, when the Roman unit of the Carabinieri's art protection department conducted a routine inspection of the exhibition at the Historical Museum of Infantry.

During the inspection, which we usually conduct in museums, something seemed suspicious to us. We noticed that only lithographs, posters, and drawings by Dalí were exhibited, as well as a few statues and other objects, but there were no paintings or valuables. It was difficult to understand why anyone would organize an exhibition of such insignificant works. - Diego Polio, the senior officer leading the investigation, told the publication.

The team expressed their suspicions to the Gala-Salvador Dalí Foundation, based in Figueres (Catalonia), which stated that the organizers had never contacted them regarding the exhibition.

We found this quite strange, because if you want to organize an exhibition of an artist's works, especially such an important one, it is impossible to do without the foundation that manages his collection. - Polio added.

Police sent images of the artworks, which were allegedly mistakenly attributed to Dalí, who died in 1989, to the foundation. The foundation acknowledged that "something didn't add up" and sent a team of experts to Rome.

They also suspected inconsistencies, so the Roman prosecutor's office issued an order to seize 21 works. Now we will conduct the necessary technical and scientific studies to determine whether the works are authentic. - said the senior officer.

He reported that the investigation is currently in its initial stages and no one has yet been accused of wrongdoing.

