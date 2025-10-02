Since the beginning of the year, almost 100,000 museum items have been evacuated from frontline regions

$41.140.18
48.300.14
ukenru
05:49 PM • 14482 views
Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant in blackout due to enemy shelling - Ministry of Energy
October 1, 05:21 PM • 19407 views
Chernihiv region introduces hourly power outage schedules
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 29045 views
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 02:16 PM • 22785 views
"They will be unable to react quickly enough to any escalation and to problems": political scientist assessed how the US shutdown could affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 39623 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
October 1, 10:38 AM • 24188 views
Venislavsky explained how allowing men under 22 to leave Ukraine benefits the state and how it affected mobilization.
October 1, 09:34 AM • 22243 views
President ordered a full inspection after 9 people died due to bad weather in OdesaPhoto
Exclusive
October 1, 06:00 AM • 54576 views
Will electricity tariffs for the population increase in November – Ministry of Energy's responsePhoto
October 1, 05:57 AM • 41443 views
US government shuts down for the first time since 2019: who will get paid during the shutdown and who won't
October 1, 05:47 AM • 32418 views
Eight-day blackout: EU calls on Russia to immediately withdraw all its forces from Zaporizhzhia NPP and all of Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
2.7m/s
91%
756mm
Popular news
Hungary to extend state of emergency until 2026, granting Orbán broad powersOctober 1, 03:07 PM • 2820 views
Two "Shaheds" are heading towards the Polish border – monitoring Telegram channelsOctober 1, 03:55 PM • 7508 views
Over 600 homes flooded in Odesa due to bad weather: which district was most affectedVideoOctober 1, 04:21 PM • 2792 views
"Is Hungary going to withdraw from all organizations that Ukraine is a part of?" - Sybiha responded to OrbanOctober 1, 04:40 PM • 3562 views
In Dnipro and the region, there are power outages: local publics report a "strange flash" in the skyOctober 1, 04:57 PM • 3094 views
Publications
Anti-Corruption or Commercial Bureau? Why NABU cases turn into business disputes
Exclusive
October 1, 03:19 PM • 29045 views
Zelenskyy posthumously awarded Stepan Chubenko the title of Hero of Ukraine: who he was and what happened to his killersPhotoOctober 1, 01:07 PM • 27454 views
Parliamentary elections in the Czech Republic: political scientist explained how they will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
October 1, 12:21 PM • 39623 views
Drug prices are rising, trust is falling: why "Darnytsia" is losing the battle for the consumerOctober 1, 11:02 AM • 28887 views
World Chocolate Day: top 5 sweet recipes worth making todayPhotoOctober 1, 10:37 AM • 33118 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Andriy Sybiha
Rafael Grossi
Actual places
Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast
Europe
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
First AI actress Tilly Norwood caused a scandal in HollywoodPhotoOctober 1, 09:58 AM • 37011 views
Euphoria star Eric Dane battles ALS: actor appears in wheelchairVideoOctober 1, 07:33 AM • 46296 views
Pamela Anderson surprised Paris with a new look during Fashion WeekSeptember 30, 06:48 PM • 29934 views
The 50 best restaurants in the US and Canada have been named: in which cities are they located?September 30, 02:16 PM • 33108 views
Director David Lynch's estate listed for sale for $15 millionSeptember 30, 09:59 AM • 42941 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Forbes
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Since the beginning of the year, almost 100,000 museum items have been evacuated from frontline regions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has evacuated over 670,000 museum items from frontline regions by September 2025, with almost 100,000 of them this year. The Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund is being established for systematic international support.

Since the beginning of the year, almost 100,000 museum items have been evacuated from frontline regions

As of September 2025, the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has already evacuated over 670,000 museum items from frontline regions. This year, almost 100,000 items were evacuated. This was announced by Tetiana Berezhna, acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications, as reported by UNN with reference to her post on Facebook, Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

Details

On September 30, a meeting was held in Lviv between Tetiana Berezhna, acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, and Marta Kos, EU Commissioner for Enlargement. The key topic of discussion was the protection and restoration of Ukrainian cultural heritage, which is daily subjected to attacks by Russia.

According to the acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications, the attack on the Dnipro Art Museum is another reminder that Ukrainian culture is under direct fire.

As of September 2025, we have already evacuated over 670,000 museum items from frontline regions. This year alone, almost 100,000. This is a large-scale effort that requires clear coordination and effort.

- Tetiana Berezhna emphasized.

The head of the MCSC reported that Ukraine has begun to improve legislation in the field of cultural heritage evacuation. At the same time, systemic international support is needed to overcome the scale of losses and damages. That is why the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund is being created, and international partners are invited to participate in its work. The mechanism of its functioning will be presented in November during the Second International Conference "Cooperation for Resilience" in Copenhagen.

Separately, during the meeting, other results of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025) were discussed, including the creation of the Cultural Resilience Alliance and the CuRe platform.

Culture should become one of the priorities of future EU support – on a par with the reforms we are systematically implementing in the sector. We are working on this together with partners.

- emphasized the head of the MCSC.

Tetiana Berezhna expressed gratitude to European partners for their systemic support in countering Russian armed aggression. The role of the "Team Europe for Cultural Heritage in Ukraine" initiative, which coordinates the efforts of EU member states to preserve Ukraine's cultural heritage, was particularly emphasized.

Recall

As a result of the enemy attack on September 30, the building of the Dnipro Art Museum was damaged, and the facade and windows were destroyed. The museum collection, according to preliminary data, remained intact, and there were no casualties.

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture21.04.25, 15:18 • 70323 views

Vita Zelenetska

Culture
Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine
Copenhagen
European Union
Ukraine
Lviv