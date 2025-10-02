Since the beginning of the year, almost 100,000 museum items have been evacuated from frontline regions

As of September 2025, the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has already evacuated over 670,000 museum items from frontline regions. This year, almost 100,000 items were evacuated. This was announced by Tetiana Berezhna, acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications, as reported by UNN with reference to her post on Facebook, Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

Details

On September 30, a meeting was held in Lviv between Tetiana Berezhna, acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, and Marta Kos, EU Commissioner for Enlargement. The key topic of discussion was the protection and restoration of Ukrainian cultural heritage, which is daily subjected to attacks by Russia.

According to the acting Minister of Culture and Strategic Communications, the attack on the Dnipro Art Museum is another reminder that Ukrainian culture is under direct fire.

As of September 2025, we have already evacuated over 670,000 museum items from frontline regions. This year alone, almost 100,000. This is a large-scale effort that requires clear coordination and effort. - Tetiana Berezhna emphasized.

The head of the MCSC reported that Ukraine has begun to improve legislation in the field of cultural heritage evacuation. At the same time, systemic international support is needed to overcome the scale of losses and damages. That is why the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund is being created, and international partners are invited to participate in its work. The mechanism of its functioning will be presented in November during the Second International Conference "Cooperation for Resilience" in Copenhagen.

Separately, during the meeting, other results of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025) were discussed, including the creation of the Cultural Resilience Alliance and the CuRe platform.

Culture should become one of the priorities of future EU support – on a par with the reforms we are systematically implementing in the sector. We are working on this together with partners. - emphasized the head of the MCSC.

Tetiana Berezhna expressed gratitude to European partners for their systemic support in countering Russian armed aggression. The role of the "Team Europe for Cultural Heritage in Ukraine" initiative, which coordinates the efforts of EU member states to preserve Ukraine's cultural heritage, was particularly emphasized.

Recall

As a result of the enemy attack on September 30, the building of the Dnipro Art Museum was damaged, and the facade and windows were destroyed. The museum collection, according to preliminary data, remained intact, and there were no casualties.

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture