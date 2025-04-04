Copenhagen

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 14955 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27067 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 63984 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 212560 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 121949 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 390977 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310026 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213612 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244150 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255058 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22197 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44446 views

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44446 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130674 views

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130674 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14146 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13315 views

05:58 PM • 13315 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 130807 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 212562 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 390979 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 253829 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310030 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2508 views

07:44 PM • 2508 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13404 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 44536 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71910 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 71910 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57023 views

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57023 views
SAP ousts Novo Nordisk from the throne of Europe's most valuable company

German software developer SAP has overtaken Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk to become Europe's most valuable company, with a valuation of €312 billion. SAP shares rose by 40%.

Economy • March 24, 04:31 PM • 11823 views

Snorting cocaine from a saber: TV reporters expose "drug" addiction in the circle of guards of the Danish royal family

Danish TV channel TV2 reported that the Royal Guard of Denmark used cocaine while on duty. The guards were dismissed, fined and received criminal records. The Danish public is concerned about the incident, as the guards protect important objects in the country.

News of the World • March 20, 07:17 PM • 11688 views

"Magical" Edinburgh will host the start of the Tour de France cycling race in 2027

The 2027 Tour de France cycling race will start in Edinburgh, and the first three stages will take place in Scotland, England and Wales. The Women's Tour de France will also start in Britain in 2027.

Sports • March 20, 08:19 AM • 12991 views

Ursula von der Leyen stated that Russia is preparing for conflicts with European countries

The head of the European Commission stated that Russia is expanding its military-industrial capabilities and preparing for a confrontation with European democracies. Europe needs to remain vigilant about Russia's military ambitions.

Politics • March 18, 04:36 PM • 65011 views

About 20 drones spotted over port in Denmark, police launch investigation

Up to 20 unidentified drones have been spotted in the port of Køge near Copenhagen. Police confirmed sightings of four large UAVs and launched an investigation into the incident amid fears of Russian hybrid attacks.

News of the World • January 4, 03:44 PM • 28500 views

Fire breaks out in the Eiffel Tower: over a thousand people evacuated

A fire broke out in the elevator shaft between the first and second floors of the Eiffel Tower due to overheating of the cable. About 1,200 people were evacuated and the fire was extinguished.

News of the World • December 24, 12:09 PM • 13564 views

Putin should not rely on our support - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany remains one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine after the United States. He emphasized that Germany's goal is to protect Ukraine's independence and sovereignty.

Politics • October 14, 02:30 PM • 15441 views

Sweden suspects Iran may be behind attacks on Israeli embassies

The Swedish Security Service suggests Iranian involvement in the incidents near the Israeli embassies in Stockholm and Copenhagen. Two Swedish teenagers are arrested on suspicion of detonating grenades near the embassy in Denmark.

News of the World • October 4, 06:31 AM • 15402 views

New esports achievement of Ukraine: NAVI wins the anniversary world CS2 tournament

NAVI wins the anniversary world CS2 tournament.

Business News • September 23, 09:59 AM • 19201 views

Pole who attacked Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen sentenced to prison and deportation

A 39-year-old Polish citizen was sentenced to 4 months in prison for assaulting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. The court also banned him from entering Denmark for 6 years.

News of the World • August 7, 02:56 PM • 18106 views

Pole who attacked Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen denies responsibility

A 39-year-old Polish man accused of attacking Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has told a court he does not remember anything. He denied responsibility, citing alcohol consumption and a 'bad day'.

News of the World • August 6, 03:04 PM • 20375 views

Missiles for air defense and ammunition for artillery: the USA announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine

The United States provides Ukraine with a new military aid package worth $200 million. It includes ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS, air defense missiles, artillery shells, anti-tank systems, and other equipment.

War • July 29, 04:30 PM • 34526 views

Tanks, drones and ammunition: Germany announces new military aid package for Ukraine

Germany will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package, including Leopard 1 A5 tanks, Gepard missiles, drones and other equipment. The package contains equipment and supplies to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.

War • July 29, 04:13 PM • 33278 views

Cycling: "Tour de France in 2026 will start from Barcelona

The Tour de France cycling race will start from Barcelona in 2026, and this will be the third time in its more than a century of history that it will start in Spain.

Sports • June 18, 09:34 AM • 15678 views

In Denmark, the attacker of Prime Minister Frederiksen was arrested, it turned out to be a pole

A 39-year-old Pole was jailed until June 20 for allegedly attacking Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen by slapping her on the shoulder in central Copenhagen.

Politics • June 8, 08:16 PM • 45792 views

Danish prime minister attacked in Copenhagen

Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen was attacked and beaten by a man on Kultorvet Street in Copenhagen on Friday evening, shocking her.

Politics • June 7, 07:46 PM • 25928 views

PACE Committee recognizes the erasure of Ukrainian cultural identity as an instrument of Russian war and an element of genocide policy

The PACE Committee on Culture unanimously recognized the erasure of Ukrainian cultural identity as an instrument of Russia's war against Ukraine and an element of its genocidal policy aimed at destroying the Ukrainian nation.

War • May 28, 01:32 PM • 18707 views

Yermak discusses Peace Formula and Global Summit with EU leaders in Brussels

During his trip from Copenhagen, Andriy Yermak met with EU leaders in Brussels to discuss the Ukrainian formula for peace, the upcoming Global Summit and rallying international support for Ukraine.

Politics • May 15, 02:15 PM • 22353 views

Climate change increasingly threatens human health - EU Environment Agency

According to a report by the European Environment Agency, climate change is exacerbating floods, droughts, and water quality, posing an increasing threat to human health.

Health • May 15, 12:00 PM • 15803 views

In Denmark fire breaks out at Copenhagen's historic stock exchange, spire collapses

A fire broke out in the historic Old Stock Exchange building in Copenhagen, engulfing its iconic dragon-tailed spire, which fell to the roof.

Culture • April 16, 08:09 AM • 18231 views

Denmark to build eco-houses for psychological rehabilitation of orphans in Ukraine

Denmark plans to build eco-towns in three Ukrainian cities to provide housing and psychological support for children deprived of parental care.

Society • April 15, 10:21 AM • 16402 views

Zelensky names the formats of Ukraine's forces that must be provided to defeat terror in Russia

President Zelenskyy said that in order for Russian terror to lose, all formats of Ukrainian power must be ensured, including economic stability, partner pressure on Russia, and the strongest possible global consolidation.

War • April 10, 05:54 PM • 33065 views

Zelenskyy and Swiss President discuss preparations for the first Peace Summit

Zelenskyy and Swiss President Amherd discussed preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland in June, continuing to work on the implementation of the Peace Formula based on previous meetings of national security advisers.

War • April 10, 03:25 PM • 27831 views