German software developer SAP has overtaken Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk to become Europe's most valuable company, with a valuation of €312 billion. SAP shares rose by 40%.
Danish TV channel TV2 reported that the Royal Guard of Denmark used cocaine while on duty. The guards were dismissed, fined and received criminal records. The Danish public is concerned about the incident, as the guards protect important objects in the country.
The 2027 Tour de France cycling race will start in Edinburgh, and the first three stages will take place in Scotland, England and Wales. The Women's Tour de France will also start in Britain in 2027.
The head of the European Commission stated that Russia is expanding its military-industrial capabilities and preparing for a confrontation with European democracies. Europe needs to remain vigilant about Russia's military ambitions.
Up to 20 unidentified drones have been spotted in the port of Køge near Copenhagen. Police confirmed sightings of four large UAVs and launched an investigation into the incident amid fears of Russian hybrid attacks.
A fire broke out in the elevator shaft between the first and second floors of the Eiffel Tower due to overheating of the cable. About 1,200 people were evacuated and the fire was extinguished.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Germany remains one of the biggest supporters of Ukraine after the United States. He emphasized that Germany's goal is to protect Ukraine's independence and sovereignty.
The Swedish Security Service suggests Iranian involvement in the incidents near the Israeli embassies in Stockholm and Copenhagen. Two Swedish teenagers are arrested on suspicion of detonating grenades near the embassy in Denmark.
NAVI wins the anniversary world CS2 tournament.
A 39-year-old Polish citizen was sentenced to 4 months in prison for assaulting Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. The court also banned him from entering Denmark for 6 years.
A 39-year-old Polish man accused of attacking Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has told a court he does not remember anything. He denied responsibility, citing alcohol consumption and a 'bad day'.
The United States provides Ukraine with a new military aid package worth $200 million. It includes ammunition for NASAMS and HIMARS, air defense missiles, artillery shells, anti-tank systems, and other equipment.
Germany will provide Ukraine with a new military aid package, including Leopard 1 A5 tanks, Gepard missiles, drones and other equipment. The package contains equipment and supplies to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities.
The Tour de France cycling race will start from Barcelona in 2026, and this will be the third time in its more than a century of history that it will start in Spain.
A 39-year-old Pole was jailed until June 20 for allegedly attacking Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen by slapping her on the shoulder in central Copenhagen.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Fredriksen was attacked and beaten by a man on Kultorvet Street in Copenhagen on Friday evening, shocking her.
The PACE Committee on Culture unanimously recognized the erasure of Ukrainian cultural identity as an instrument of Russia's war against Ukraine and an element of its genocidal policy aimed at destroying the Ukrainian nation.
During his trip from Copenhagen, Andriy Yermak met with EU leaders in Brussels to discuss the Ukrainian formula for peace, the upcoming Global Summit and rallying international support for Ukraine.
According to a report by the European Environment Agency, climate change is exacerbating floods, droughts, and water quality, posing an increasing threat to human health.
A fire broke out in the historic Old Stock Exchange building in Copenhagen, engulfing its iconic dragon-tailed spire, which fell to the roof.
Denmark plans to build eco-towns in three Ukrainian cities to provide housing and psychological support for children deprived of parental care.
President Zelenskyy said that in order for Russian terror to lose, all formats of Ukrainian power must be ensured, including economic stability, partner pressure on Russia, and the strongest possible global consolidation.
Zelenskyy and Swiss President Amherd discussed preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland in June, continuing to work on the implementation of the Peace Formula based on previous meetings of national security advisers.