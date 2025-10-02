Ukraine demands written security guarantees: Zelenskyy named the condition

Ukraine and its allies have already come a long way, and now all agreements must be formalized in writing. It is necessary to finalize the work on security guarantees 100%, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said during his speech at the summit in Copenhagen, UNN reports.

Details

As the head of state noted, the model of guarantees for Ukraine can also work for Europe - that is why Kyiv proposes to extend effective models to other countries.

Next, we must complete the work on the system of security guarantees one hundred percent. We have already come a long way and must finish. Now it is necessary to formalize all agreements in writing, to work out in detail every aspect of security guarantees where Ukraine can work today - added Zelenskyy.

Recall

During his speech in Copenhagen, Zelenskyy reported that Ukrainian military personnel are sharing their experience of countering Russian drones with partners and announced the need to implement the "Drone Wall" project.

The President of Ukraine also emphasized that the source of current security threats is the war waged by Russia, as it currently has the resources to do so.