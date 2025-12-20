Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida

$42.340.00
49.590.00
ukenru
05:28 PM • 9406 views
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
05:18 PM • 16407 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM • 19299 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM • 14646 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
December 20, 02:15 PM • 16807 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 24402 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 28216 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 25281 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 24542 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 20005 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.6m/s
89%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
WSJ names five potential obstacles to peace between Russia and UkraineDecember 20, 01:37 PM • 22961 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 29635 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 15871 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 18627 views
Moving with pets: what you should know06:00 PM • 10806 views
Publications
Moving with pets: what you should know06:00 PM • 10815 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money05:00 PM • 19295 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
December 19, 02:21 PM • 85751 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
December 19, 11:39 AM • 60773 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4PhotoDecember 19, 11:05 AM • 68862 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Luís Montenegro
Andriy Sybiha
Elon Musk
Rustem Umerov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Odesa
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon07:10 PM • 1586 views
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida06:35 PM • 2610 views
The bridge in Mayaky, Odesa region, suffered more than 5 enemy hits, passage is impossible - Deputy Prime Minister04:09 PM • 18629 views
Son of director Rob Reiner diagnosed with schizophrenia and had medication adjusted before killing parents - media03:32 PM • 15873 views
Akhtem Seitablayev showed rare photos with his daughter and granddaughter from BelgiumPhotoDecember 20, 01:40 PM • 29638 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Film
Series
FIFA (video game series)

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2624 views

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen married Joaquim Valente in a small ceremony at her home in Surfside, Florida. The couple obtained their marriage license on December 1 and married on December 3.

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida
instagram.com/gisele

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen married Joaquim Valente, TMZ reports, writes UNN

Details

"Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente are husband and wife. TMZ confirmed they got married," the report says.

A source familiar with the situation said Gisele and Joaquim married earlier this month in a small ceremony at their home in Surfside, Florida, USA.

The publication claims to have obtained their marriage certificate, and it shows that the couple obtained the certificate on December 1 and married on December 3.

Although Gisele and Joaquim did not publicize the wedding on social media or hold a grand celebration in advance, sources said it was not a "secret" wedding. Sources say close relatives and friends knew about their wedding plans.

Gisele and Joaquim have a child together, a boy, whose birth was announced in February.

This is Gisele's second marriage; she was previously married to NFL legend Tom Brady.

Gisele and Joaquim, a jiu-jitsu instructor, were first spotted together in November 2022, when he joined the model and her children on a trip to Costa Rica, just weeks after her divorce was finalized.

Tom and their children, Benjamin and Vivian, were informed about the pregnancy, but it is unclear whether Tom knew in advance that his ex-wife was marrying Joaquim.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married in Santa Barbara: who among the stars was at the wedding28.09.25, 02:41 • 17309 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Social network
Marriage
United States
Florida