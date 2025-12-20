Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida

instagram.com/gisele

Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen married Joaquim Valente, TMZ reports, writes UNN.

Details

"Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente are husband and wife. TMZ confirmed they got married," the report says.

A source familiar with the situation said Gisele and Joaquim married earlier this month in a small ceremony at their home in Surfside, Florida, USA.

The publication claims to have obtained their marriage certificate, and it shows that the couple obtained the certificate on December 1 and married on December 3.

Although Gisele and Joaquim did not publicize the wedding on social media or hold a grand celebration in advance, sources said it was not a "secret" wedding. Sources say close relatives and friends knew about their wedding plans.

Gisele and Joaquim have a child together, a boy, whose birth was announced in February.

This is Gisele's second marriage; she was previously married to NFL legend Tom Brady.

Gisele and Joaquim, a jiu-jitsu instructor, were first spotted together in November 2022, when he joined the model and her children on a trip to Costa Rica, just weeks after her divorce was finalized.

Tom and their children, Benjamin and Vivian, were informed about the pregnancy, but it is unclear whether Tom knew in advance that his ex-wife was marrying Joaquim.

