Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got married in Santa Barbara: who among the stars was at the wedding
American singer Selena Gomez and producer Benny Blanco got married at the El Encanto hotel in Santa Barbara. Among the guests were Steve Martin, Martin Short, Paris Hilton, and Taylor Swift.
American singer Selena Gomez and her fiancé, producer Benny Blanco, got married in Santa Barbara. The couple rented the El Encanto hotel for their guests. This is reported by UNN with reference to the singer's social media and Page Six.
Actors Steve Martin and Martin Short, with whom Gomez starred in the series "Only Murders in the Building," were present at the ceremony. Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum are also expected among the guests. Singer Taylor Swift was also supposed to support her friend.
This is the first marriage for the 32-year-old singer and the 36-year-old musician. Before this, Gomez dated the famous American singer Justin Bieber for many years.
