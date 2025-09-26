$41.410.03
53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorce

Kyiv • UNN

 • 760 views

53-year-old Sacha Baron Cohen was spotted having dinner with 27-year-old OnlyFans model Hannah Palmer shortly after his divorce from Isla Fisher. They met at a party in Ibiza and were later photographed together after dinner at a restaurant.

53-year-old actor Sacha Baron Cohen spotted on a date with 27-year-old OnlyFans model after divorce

The 53-year-old star of the film "Borat" was photographed having dinner with 27-year-old OnlyFans model Hannah Palmer shortly after his high-profile divorce from actress Isla Fisher. This is reported by UNN with reference to Page Six.

Details

According to photos obtained by The Sun on Thursday, 53-year-old "Borat" star Sacha Baron Cohen and Hannah Palmer were spotted together as they left a restaurant after dinner. They exited the establishment separately before jumping into a Cadillac Escalade together.

Hannah Palmer
Hannah Palmer

Palmer was dressed in a leopard print mini-dress and leather boots, while Cohen was casually dressed in a blue T-shirt and hat.

Sacha and Hannah arrived at 8:30 PM. They spent two hours inside and seemed to be deeply engrossed in conversation.

– an insider told the publication.

"Despite the age difference, they got along great and seemed to have a lot to talk about," the source continued.

The publication reported that Palmer later went to a party hosted by Paris Hilton, although it is unclear whether Cohen joined her.

According to The Sun, the "Brüno" star and Palmer first met last month at a party for director and actor Taika Waititi's 50th birthday in Ibiza, Spain.

Sacha Baron Cohen
Sacha Baron Cohen

"Only a close-knit group was invited. It was a big dinner at a table before they went dancing at a nightclub. Hannah is a super fun girl, as smart as she is beautiful. Sacha is very lucky to have gotten a date with her. She's a real catch," the source claims.

Actor's divorce

In June, Cohen and Fisher released a joint statement on Instagram announcing that they had finalized their divorce, noting that they were "proud" of what they had "achieved together" and maintained "great respect" for each other as co-parents of their "wonderful children."

The couple has three children: 17-year-old Olive, 15-year-old Elula, and 10-year-old Montgomery.

Page Six learned that Cohen and the 49-year-old actress had a peaceful divorce, despite reports claiming otherwise.

Alona Utkina

Ibiza
Spain