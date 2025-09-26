Ukrainian actress and model Svitlana Karabut has been cast as Professor Septima Vector in the Harry Potter series. This was reported by Wizarding World Direct, an online resource of Redanian Intelligence, according to UNN.

Karabut will play Septima Vector, a numerology teacher who is one of Hermione Granger's favorite subjects. In the books, she appears frequently, but in the original films, she was only in a few episodes without lines.

Svitlana Karabut lives in London, works as a model, and has acting experience.

According to IMDb, she has played small roles in four films, including the James Bond film "007: No Time to Die."

The publication calls Svitlana a British-Ukrainian actress, but her Instagram profile states that she is Ukrainian.

HBO announced a new Harry Potter series with seven seasons, scheduled to premiere in 2027.

