Stuart Craig, production designer for "Harry Potter" films, dies

07:55 AM • 30575 views
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.Photo
07:10 AM • 52799 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
September 9, 07:01 AM • 47413 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 29790 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 26864 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 26659 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 38815 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 55562 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 28976 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 50381 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine and the EU began screening the last Cluster dedicated to agricultureSeptember 9, 03:31 AM • 9414 views
Belarusian spy network exposed in Europe: operation detailsSeptember 9, 03:49 AM • 11998 views
Traitors helping to seize housing from Ukrainians are being sought in the temporarily occupied territories - CNSSeptember 9, 05:16 AM • 11021 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 31746 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 23686 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 32020 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 55563 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 47083 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Petro Poroshenko
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
India
Kharkiv
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 23976 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 28915 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 27877 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 96859 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 53943 views
Shahed-136
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Medicinal products
Financial Times

Stuart Craig, production designer for "Harry Potter" films, dies

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

British production designer Stuart Craig, known for the Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 83. He was a three-time Oscar winner for his other works.

Stuart Craig, production designer for "Harry Potter" films, dies

British production designer Stuart Craig, known for the Harry Potter films and the "Fantastic Beasts" trilogy, has died at the age of 84 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. This was reported by Neil Lamont, a member of the British Film Designers Guild, in his personal blog on social media, according to UNN, citing the Hollywood Reporter.

It is with great sadness that I announce that my friend and mentor, production designer Stuart Craig, passed away last night, September 7, 2025, at the age of 83 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.

- Lamont wrote.

Addition

Craig was born in Norwich in 1942. He began his career in the late 1960s. He won three Academy Awards for his work on the historical dramas "Gandhi," "Dangerous Liaisons," and "The English Patient."

Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date31.07.25, 17:00 • 254038 views

Antonina Tumanova

News of the World