Stuart Craig, production designer for "Harry Potter" films, dies

British production designer Stuart Craig, known for the Harry Potter films and the "Fantastic Beasts" trilogy, has died at the age of 84 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. This was reported by Neil Lamont, a member of the British Film Designers Guild, in his personal blog on social media, according to UNN, citing the Hollywood Reporter.

It is with great sadness that I announce that my friend and mentor, production designer Stuart Craig, passed away last night, September 7, 2025, at the age of 83 after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. - Lamont wrote.

Addition

Craig was born in Norwich in 1942. He began his career in the late 1960s. He won three Academy Awards for his work on the historical dramas "Gandhi," "Dangerous Liaisons," and "The English Patient."

Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date