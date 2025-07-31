Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date

$41.770.02
48.150.08
ukenru
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 4994 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
12:18 PM • 12614 views
Excise tax on sweet carbonated drinks: when parliament might consider the bill and whether it will do so at all
12:07 PM • 33266 views
Zelenskyy signed the law on NABU and SAPO
10:55 AM • 22670 views
Rada increased defense spending
10:17 AM • 30357 views
The Rada restored the powers of NABU and SAP with the presidential bill
Exclusive
July 31, 07:35 AM • 36702 views
Another disinformation: Khortytsia OSGT spokesperson on Russia's statement regarding the capture of Chasiv Yar
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 180240 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 223645 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 01:30 PM • 109798 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
July 30, 09:57 AM • 94257 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
4.5m/s
61%
746mm
Popular news
Another 1070 occupiers, a tank, and 16 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJuly 31, 04:50 AM • 62925 views
Up to 10 people may be under the rubble in Kyiv after the Russian attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsJuly 31, 06:16 AM • 53342 views
"Let him watch his words": Trump responded to Medvedev's threats of war against the USJuly 31, 06:53 AM • 73124 views
The number of victims in Kyiv after Russia's night attack increased to 124 people - Tkachenko10:16 AM • 14410 views
Russian attack on Kyiv on July 31: 135 injured, including 12 childrenPhotoVideo11:54 AM • 11779 views
Publications
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhoto02:00 PM • 312 views
Synchronicity of Kuzminykh's and "Darnytsia's" statements: lawyer explained whether this could be grounds for examination and investigation
Exclusive
01:18 PM • 4976 views
Aviation is a Constant of the Ukrainian Dream: Roman Mileshko on the Challenges and Prospects of a Strategic Industry in Wartime
Exclusive
July 30, 03:21 PM • 180221 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
July 30, 03:01 PM • 223624 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's ImageJuly 30, 02:00 PM • 162384 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Donald Trump
Oleksiy Honcharenko
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kramatorsk
Donetsk Oblast
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release datePhoto02:00 PM • 328 views
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"July 30, 01:21 PM • 111700 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 173978 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 230725 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 276822 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Financial Times
The New York Times
Facebook
MiG-31

Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date

Kyiv • UNN

 • 310 views

HBO announced a new seven-season Harry Potter series, scheduled to premiere in 2027.

Harry Potter's Birthday: What is known about the new HBO series, cast, and release date

Today, July 31, all fans of books and films about the adventures of the boy with magical abilities, Harry Potter, celebrate his birthday. This summer, HBO announced the start of filming for a new Harry Potter series. UNN tells what is known about the new series, who will participate in the filming, and when to expect its release.

Harry Potter's Birthday

According to the plot, the fictional boy wizard was born on July 31, 1980. Interestingly, on this very day, but in 1965, the author of the Harry Potter books, J.K. Rowling, was also born.

According to J.K. Rowling, the idea to write a book about an orphaned boy with magical abilities came to her while she was waiting for a train to London at Manchester station. On the way in the carriage, she made her first notes.

The main series of Harry Potter books consists of seven novels, and the main series of films consists of eight movies.

The role of Harry Potter made the young actor Daniel Radcliffe world-famous.

Return to Hogwarts: "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire" to be re-released in cinemas for the franchise's 20th anniversary23.07.25, 12:42 • 4752 views

Announcement of the new "Harry Potter" series

In December last year, it became known that filming for the new HBO Harry Potter series would begin in 2025 at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden. This is the same studio where all eight well-known Harry Potter films were shot.

The producers emphasized that the series would be a complete adaptation of J.K. Rowling's iconic books with an entirely new cast, including auditions for the main roles in the series, which involved 32,000 children.

A total of seven seasons of the series are planned, each of which will be an adaptation of one of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter books.

The series' producers were approved in early 2024, with Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod taking on the roles.

HBO will shoot a new series about Harry Potter: filming starts in 202507.12.24, 12:53 • 111750 views

Planned release date

Filming for the series has already begun this year and will continue until spring 2026, with the premiere scheduled for 2027 on HBO and the HBO Max streaming service.

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed09.06.25, 12:31 • 86796 views

Main cast and key characters

In April, HBO announced the first actors who will play key roles in the upcoming "Harry Potter" series.

The cast includes: John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. It was previously reported that all four actors were in negotiations to join the show.

Additionally, Luke Tallon has joined in the recurring role of Quirinus Quirrell. Paul Whitehouse will appear in the recurring role of Argus Filch.

In July, a photo of young actor Dominic McLoughlin in the image of a wizard appeared online. Arabella Stanton (Hermione Granger) and Alistair Stout (Ron Weasley) also debuted in the main roles. The trio was chosen from over 30,000 applicants who auditioned in the fall of 2024.

Return to Hogwarts: The first photo of Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter appeared online14.07.25, 20:28 • 7863 views

Also this summer, HBO announced nine more key roles for its Harry Potter series, completing the cast. Lox Pratt and Jonny Flynn will join the already known cast as Draco and Lucius Malfoy, while Bel Powley and Daniel Rigby will portray Petunia and Vernon Dursley.

The Malfoys and Dursleys will get new faces: HBO has revealed 9 more actors for the upcoming Harry Potter series09.06.25, 20:31 • 6342 views

Differences from the films and emphasis on book details

Many fans of the Harry Potter film series were disappointed that numerous passages from the books were not included in the films and that the adaptation generally did not very accurately correspond to the fictional world of Rowling's novels. Warner Bros. promised to make the series an accurate adaptation and invited J.K. Rowling to "not miss a single detail and ensure an impeccable reproduction of all storylines."

The main character of the series is an orphaned boy, Harry Potter. At the age of eleven, Rubeus Hagrid informs him that Harry is actually a wizard, and his parents were killed by the dark wizard Lord Voldemort. At that time, Voldemort tried to kill one-year-old Harry, but he failed, which made the boy extremely famous in the wizarding world.

Harry begins his studies at Hogwarts — a school of witchcraft and wizardry.

It is known that each book in the novel series will be turned into a separate season.

Nick Frost has promised to "stay true" to the image of Hagrid in the new "Harry Potter" series 03.06.25, 13:45 • 2436 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

CultureUNN LitePublications
London