Nick Frost has promised to "stay true" to the image of Hagrid in the new "Harry Potter" series

Popular comedian Nick Frost, known for the "Cornetto" trilogy, will not copy the original performance of Hagrid by Robbie Coltrane, who died in 2022. However, he will remain true to the popular image in the long-awaited new Harry Potter series on HBO. He stated this in an interview with Collider, reports UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

Frost shared how the work of the late Coltrane, who played Hagrid in all eight original Harry Potter films, will influence his interpretation of the Hogwarts caretaker in the upcoming Harry Potter television adaptation.

Frost said he is "really aware of what came before him" in terms of Coltrane's "amazing performance," but made it clear that he is "never" going to copy his work.

I'm going to try to do something in the same spirit. I think you have to respect the subject matter, but within the given direction there is room for variation. I always read Hagrid as a cute, lost, brutal, funny, warm child. I think the beauty of being able to write by the book per season means that I can explore my character much more, and I can't wait to get started. – Frost explained his vision of the task.

Other actors in the HBO series "Harry Potter" include Dominic McLaughlin as Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, Alistair Stout as Ron Weasley, John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, Papa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Luke Tallon as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch.

Francesca Gardiner is the showrunner, and Mark Mylod is the director. The series is executive produced by "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

Each of the seven books in the series will be an entire season of the series, giving Mylod and Gardiner the opportunity to expand on established stories without revealing the source material.

Let us remind you

In October 2022, at the age of 72, Scottish actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the "Harry Potter" film series, died.