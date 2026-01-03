$42.170.18
January 2, 04:10 PM
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 19697 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 26854 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 41204 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 27194 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 62531 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 89725 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 64787 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 58621 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 196916 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
In the pursuit of birth rate: China reinstated tax on contraceptives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

China has abolished the tax exemption on contraceptives and birth control methods, introducing a 13% VAT. This is a step in response to the declining birth rate and the third consecutive year of population decline.

In the pursuit of birth rate: China reinstated tax on contraceptives

China has canceled tax exemptions on contraceptives and related products, continuing to adjust its demographic policy amid a persistent decline in birth rates and a shrinking population. Reuters reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that condoms and birth control pills are now subject to a 13% value-added tax, which is the standard rate for most consumer goods.

The move comes as Beijing tries to boost birth rates in the world's second-largest economy. China's population declined for the third consecutive year in 2024, and experts warn that the decline will continue

- the article says.

It is indicated that last year, Chinese authorities exempted childcare subsidies from personal income tax and introduced annual financial assistance for families with children. These measures were part of a package of steps implemented in 2024, including calls for educational institutions to promote "love education," forming a positive attitude towards marriage, family, and childbirth.

Context

China's birth rate has been declining for decades as a result of the "one-child policy," which China implemented from 1980 to 2015, and rapid urbanization.

Recall

China's National Health Commission announced that starting in 2026, it will cover all costs associated with childbirth, including prenatal examinations.

