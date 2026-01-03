$42.170.18
The Guardian

Earthquake in Mexico: many dead and injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km in the state of Guerrero, near the city of San Marcos. As a result of the natural disaster, at least two people died and 12 were injured.

Earthquake in Mexico: many dead and injured

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck the state of Guerrero in Mexico, killing at least two people. This was reported by Bloomberg, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km. Its epicenter was near the city of San Marcos in the southern state of Guerrero, near the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.

At least 12 people were injured, and there were also power outages

- the report says.

The media also reported that seismic alarm signals interrupted President Claudia Sheinbaum's first press briefing of the new year.

Recall

On December 15, a 24-meter replica of the Statue of Liberty collapsed in southern Brazil due to strong gusts of wind.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

