Earthquake in Mexico: many dead and injured

A 6.5 magnitude earthquake struck the state of Guerrero in Mexico, killing at least two people. This was reported by Bloomberg, informs UNN.

It is noted that the earthquake occurred at a depth of 10 km. Its epicenter was near the city of San Marcos in the southern state of Guerrero, near the Pacific coast resort of Acapulco.

At least 12 people were injured, and there were also power outages - the report says.

The media also reported that seismic alarm signals interrupted President Claudia Sheinbaum's first press briefing of the new year.

